The Love Actually Director Has Revealed His Regrets – And What He’d Change Now

It's the festive rom-com that's been branded a holiday classic by fans all over the world since its release back in 2003 - but through 2022's lens, director Richard Curtis has admitted Love Actually is slightly problematic.

The star-studded film follows a string of separate but interlinked tales over the Christmas period, covering everything from new romances to old heartbreak. But appearing on the ABC special The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later, writer and director Richard spoke out about the many things he would change about the Crimbo classic if he were doing it now.

Appearing on the show alongside names such as Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson and Bill Nighy, Richard branded the film 'out of date' - and addressed the icky romances between bosses and employees in the movie.

Speaking to host Diane Sawyer, the 66 year old said 'There are things you'd change, but thank God, society is changing. So my film is, in some moments, bound to feel out of date.'

And when pressed about the moments that make the director 'wince', he admitted, 'The lack of diversity makes me feel uncomfortable and a bit stupid.' He added: 'There are sort of these plots that have bosses and people who work for them. I think the 20 years show what a youthful optimist I probably was when I wrote it.'

And Richard isn't the only one to poke holes in the love-fest - and for all it's many, many fans, some viewers have taken to Twitter to praise the director for acknowledging the film's faults.

One wrote, 'Finally! Richard Curtis admits that Love Actually is completely white and heteronormative - and it's well known a gay storyline was cut.'

Another argued, 'I've never been able to watch this film all the way through due to its sexism/power imbalance between the relationship of the main characters.'

Despite his regrets over the film, Richard's cast took time on the special to gush over their director - with Dame Emma Thompson saying 'He's a truly good person [ and ] in our business that's something to be treasured.'

But even though the film does have some flaws that can't be ignored in today's society, Richard does still think that the film has a purpose - and admitted the ongoing love for the rom com was 'really touching'.