Wait, Is Lottie Moss Dating Adam Collard?

Lottie Moss and Adam Collard sparked dating rumours after they were spotted holding hands on a night out in London. Then next thing we know, the pair were seen out to dinner at Chiltern Firehouse in London before heading back to a nearby hotel.

Adam, 27, and Lottie, 25 were both confirmed to be taking part in the upcoming series of E4's Celebs Go Dating – the show where celebrities are supposed to be matched with 'ordinary' people, but often end up dating each other instead. It seems that may well have happened in Adam and Lottie's case.

Lottie Moss is the half-sister of supermodel Kate Moss, and works as an OnlyFanscontent creator and media personality. While Adam Collard is a two-time Love Islander and influencer from Newcastle. Whether their romance is shown on the upcoming series of Celebs Go Dating is unclear, but fans will certainly be keeping their eyes peeled.

According to mystery sources, the pair have had to go on 'secret dates' ahead of the launch of series 12, which is set to air later this summer. The pair will be joined on the show by Vanessa Feltz, Chloe Burrows, Mark-Francis Vandelli and comedian Spuddz.

Celebs ditching their dates with strangers in favour of each other is something that's happened several times on the show before. Influencer Charlotte Dawson and singer Frankie Cocozza started dating after meeting on the show in 2017. As did Joey Essex and Stephanie Pratt in 2016.