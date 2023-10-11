Everything You Need To Know About Laura Woods, Adam Collard’s New Girlfriend

Adam Collard has become somewhat of a Love Island Lothario – appearing on the show twice and most recently starring on Celebs Go Dating – and now anyone he dates becomes a talking point too. Rumour has it his latest girlfriend is the ITV and Amazon Prime sports presenter, Laura Woods.

Laura has worked in the world of sports broadcasting since 2009, getting her first job at Sky Sports as runner and working her way up to editorial assistant, then into production as assistant producer, associate and producer. By July 2023, she joined TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) as the lead presenter for the UEFA Champions League and the boxing coverage, and this summer she was ITV's lead presenter for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

She's got a pretty impressive cv, but most recently she's piqued people's interest for a very different reason – dating reality TV star Adam Collard. Here's everything you need to know about Laura Woods.

Who is Laura Woods?

Laura Woods is a 36-year-old presenter from Dagenham. She currently works for ITV, Amazon Prime and TNT Sports.

Is Laura Woods a TV presenter?

Yes, if that wasn't clear! Laura has worked as a presenter since the early noughties, earning her stripes by covering darts events and presenting on Sky's YouTube and Facebook channels. She landed her first big TV gig in 2018 when she became a regular pitch-side reporter on Super Sunday, occasionally reporting with Gary Neville.

On top of her TV duties, Laura worked as a radio presenter for Talksport between 2020 and 2023.

Does Laura Woods have a child?

No, Laura does not have any children. Unfortunately for their careers (and SEO purposes), there is another presenter called Laura Woods living in Ireland. She has two sons called Ben and Alex with her husband Mark, but there is no record of the English Laura Woods having any children.

Is Laura Woods dating Adam Collard?

The pair have been spotted together a number of times in recent weeks, but they went Insta official on the weekend. Adam posted a video of the pair looking loved up with Laura kissing him on the cheek on his Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Laura has posted Adam on her socials too, sharing a compilation of the pair at the pub and out for walks together. She recently became single after splitting from England rugby player Alex Corbisiero, who she dated for eight years.

And fans on X (Twitter) can't believe the new pairing. One user wrote, 'Laura Woods is with Thanos???? Why' and another said, 'Laura woods more like Laura wood benefit from getting a better taste in blokes'.

Who else has Adam Collard dated?

Zara McDermot

First meeting on Love Island, Adam and Zara McDermot were coupled up with each other and dated after the show. They split up in February 2019, with Zara writing 'sometimes in life, you just aren't enough for someone; no matter what you do for them or how much you try to be' on Instagram. Zara is now dating former MIC cast member Sam Thompson and is currently a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing.

Sarah Godfrey

Adam then dated Irish influencer Sarah Godfrey on and off between 2019 and 2020, and she looks quite a lot like Zara...

Paige Thorne

When Adam went on Love Island for a second time in 2022, he partnered up with Paige Thorne. The pair left the villa as a couple and dated for a few months afterwards. They then called it a day in October 2022 when a viral video of Adam with his arms around another girl in the queue for McDonalds circulated online. He has since admitted that he cheated. You can't write it...

Lottie Moss