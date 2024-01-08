The Golden Globes Drama Between Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet Explained

Never mind the actual awards ceremony, some of the biggest talking points from the Golden Globes 2024 were about the backstage gossip. And with that, what did Selena Gomez whisper to Taylor Swift about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet?

Well, according to celebrity lip readers (so take it with a hefty punch of salt), Selena Gomez went over to Taylor Swift's table and said she asked for a picture with Timothée - but Kylie Jenner said no. In the viral clip, Taylor then gasps in response and actress Keleigh Sperry (Taylor's date for the evening) asks 'Timothée??'

Of course, these are not hard facts, but the internet is already running away with the rumours. One X (Twitter) user joked, 'media publications now that they have something JUICY to write about the night.' Another defended Kimothee and said, 'She was dissing the hell out of his girlfriend online but now she thinks she’ll let them take a picture.' While a third added, 'Selena so real. Whenever something happens to me i’m running straight to my girls.'

In March last year, Kylie and Selena were involved in some social media drama when fans accused Kylie and Hailey Bieber of mocking Selena's eyebrows on Instagram and TikTok. Yes, really. Kylie later rebuffed the accusations, calling them 'silly', and said she had never seen Selena's eyebrow posts.

While this may seem trivial, the two fanbases took the drama very seriously, and if the clips doing the rounds from last night's Golden Globes are anything to go by, it seems there's still tension between the two camps.

But if anyone didn't seem bothered by it, it was the loved up couple making their Golden Globes debut. Kylie and Timothée put on some impressive PDA at the awards ceremony as they kissed and gazed longingly into each other's eyes at their table. During the ceremony, the camera panned on them several times and Kimothee stans can't get enough of it. One X user wrote, 'Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are definitely in love.'