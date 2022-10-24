The Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Cheating Scandal Explained

The Kardashian-Jenners are magnets for drama and now news of another alleged cheating scandal is the talk of the internet. This weekend Travis Scott took to social media to shut down rumours that he cheated on the mother of his children, Kylie Jenner.

Model Rojean Kar aka 'Yung Sweetro' has claimed that Travis cheated on Kylie with her. Rojean posted a video of the rapper on Instagram last week from the set of a music video shoot. After the rapper posted his own pictures from what looked like the same video set - cheating speculation grew on the internet.

However, eagle-eyed fans have reminded the internet that this alleged 'love triangle' between Scott, Jenner and Kar has actually been ongoing for years. The 30-year old model has been linked to Scott since 2013 - before Kylie and Travis knew each other. These new cheating rumours come three years after the model denied claims that she had ever had a fling with Travis, before his then-split with Kylie. At the time, she said the internet was 'creating a false narrative.' Now, Kar is accusing Scott of cheating on Kylie.

The rapper posted a statement on his Instagram story over the weekend, claiming he never met the model making the allegations, and called for the 'continuous cyber games' to end. It’s a lot of weird sh * t going on,' Travis wrote. 'An uninvited person was sneaking photos on, what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video. I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.'

The model responded to his statement in a scathing Instagram rant. She said, 'Saying you don’t know me and you’ve never once been with me when you’ve definitely been with me, when f * cking everybody’s seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me, come on.'

The model continued, claiming that Travis saw her on Valentine's Day last year 'I saw you. I ran out the door and you had every single girl I know blowing me up, like, "Trav’s asking for you, come back." Are we pretending that didn’t happen too? Like, come on. You cheat on that b * tch every single f * cking night. The whole f * cking city sees it.'

Scott responded to the Valentine’s Day allegations by sharing a photo from the day featuring a table set for an evening in on his IG Stories. He captioned the image, 'If u wasn’t at this table on V day then u wasn’t with me.'

In one of her Instagram clips, Rojean alleged that she 'went along with whatever f * cking narrative you guys wanted to,' referring to Scott, and later posted an image of what she claimed was rapper Gunna's birthday party on Valentines day. She also posted a text exchange with a friend, who wrote to her on the same day allegedly showing that the rapper was 'ready to link,' and meet up.