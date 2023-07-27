Kylie Jenner Has Warned Women To Wait Until They’ve Had Kids To Have A Boob Job

Kylie Jenner has admitted she has had cosmetic surgery - and she has regrets. During the finale of The Kardashians, the reality star revealed a more emotional side of herself as she candidly opened up about her relationship with cosmetic surgery, and advised women against having surgery before having children.

‘I got my breasts done before Stormi … not thinking I would have a child when I was 20,’ the Kylie Cosmetics founder said in a confessional on the Hulu show.

Speaking with close friend Stassie Karanikolaou, Kylie Jenner emotionally detailed her remorse over the surgery she had at 19-years-old. ‘I had beautiful breasts. Natural t * * s. Just gorgeous. Perfect size, perfect everything. I wish I never got them done to begin with.’ Adding, ‘ [ I ] recommend anyone thinking about it to wait [ until ] after children.’ Kylie gave birth to her first child Stormi Webster in 2018, when she was 20-years-old.

The reality star revealed that having children allowed her to self-reflect and it created a lot of clarity. In an emotional, climactic moment, Jenner reveals that she would be ‘heartbroken’ if Stormi wanted to get cosmetic surgery at 19, like she did. ‘She’s the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mum and the best example for her. I wish I could be her and do it all differently because I wouldn’t touch anything.’

Having participated in The Kardashians and it’s predecessor, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, since she was nine-years-old, Jenner experienced her entire young adulthood in the limelight.

Kylie’s admission comes after years of denial about cosmetic surgery. The most infamous example of this is her lips. When Kylie was 17-years-old, fans began to theorise that she’d had lip filler — something that she vehemently denied, insisting that her plumper pout was the result of overlining her lips. However, a year later Kylie confessed that she had indeed had filler, and she later told Complex that she regretted lying about this to her fans.

'I didn't want to be a bad influence. I didn't want people to think you had to get your lips done to feel good about yourself,' she said of her decision. 'But they thought it was crazier that I was lying about it because it was so obvious. I wish I had just been honest and up-front.'

In 2016, she also told fans on Twitter that her increased breast size was down to it being ‘that time of the month’ and that they would ‘deflate.’ She also credited the Victoria's Secret Bombshell push-up bra, which promises to boost the wearer's bust by two cup sizes.