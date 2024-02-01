Who is Brad Pitt's girlfriend, Ines de Ramon?

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon first set the romance rumour mill churning back in November 2022, when the pair were pictured attending a Bono concert in Los Angeles. According to a report at the time, they were the picture of cosiness and spent time rubbing shoulders with the likes of Cindy Crawford, her husband Rande Gerber, Sean Penn and Vivi Nevo.

One insider claimed that Ines was a member of the actor's team, but this was indirectly countered by a source close to Ines, who told People that they were introduced by a mutual friend and had been dating for a 'few months'. The insider added that Brad was 'really into' Ines but it 'wasn't an exclusive relationship'.

While neither party has commented on the reports regarding their relationship, there are undeniable tell-tale signs that they are an item. Here is everything you need to know about Ines de Ramon, the ex-wife of Paul Wesley and the current girlfriend of Brad Pitt.

Ines de Ramon and Paul Wesley ©Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Who is Ines de Ramon?

According to LinkedIn, Ines de Ramon is the Vice President of Anita Ko Jewellery. Online, it's described as 'a fine jewellery company based in Los Angeles' that 'considers both style and design without sacrificing quality'. It's a position Ines has held since January 2020.

It's been reported that Ines' parents hail from Madrid, but they relocated to Switzerland. Ines grew up in Cologny, on the shores of Lake Geneva, where she previously worked in client services in the hotel industry, before switching to the jewellery department at Christie's. It was during this time she obtained a degree in Business Administration from the University of Geneva. Ines then moved to New York between 2014 and 2018 and later upped sticks to LA.

Ines is also multi-lingual, speaking English, German, Spanish, French and Italian.

How old is Ines de Ramon?

Per a report in People, Ines celebrated her 34th birthday on 19 December 2023 - just one day after Brad turned 60.

How do Sagittariuses fare in a relationship? Astrotalk says: 'Sagittarius and Sagittarius love compatibility is a blissful one. Both Sagittarian partners set an emotional statement for each other and put up a literal symbol of love and affection when together.

'They shall seek emotional peace around each other but might lose a bit when it comes to a passionate partnership. With a high tendency of being satisfied with each other on all sentimental aspects, Sagittarius and Sagittarius couple will be tremendous with each other with one of the supremest compatibilities among all the zodiacs. They would cope up with one another in the hardest of times and will be each other’s back as well.'

Brad Pitt ©ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

What is the age difference between Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon?

Ines is 26 years younger than Brad.

How did Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon meet?

As previously stated, it's understood that Brad and Ines met through a mutual friend. After they set tongues wagging with romance rumours in November 2022, and Brad allegedly brought her to his Babylon premiere, they all but had their relationship confirmed when pap photos obtained by Page Six saw them celebrating the New Year in Cabo.

A source told People at that time Brad 'wasn't seeing anyone else' and that he was 'very happy.' They added, 'They are dating and having fun. They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it.'

In February 2023, a Daily Mail report claimed that Brad and Ines were 'serious' and 'bonded over their divorces' - referring to their respective splits from Angelina Jolie and Paul Wesley. It was also alleged that Ines had met 'most of' Brad's six children whom he shares with ex-wife Angelina: Maddox Chivan, 22, Zahara Marley, 19, Shiloh Nouvel, 17, Pax Thien, 20 and twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline, 15.

Seven months later, a source told Us Weekly that the couple are 'stronger than ever' a year into their romance. But the insider contradicted previous reports, suggesting that the jewellery professional hadn't yet been introduced to Brad's children.

The couple have strived to keep their relationship out of the limelight as much as humanly possible. And in November 2023, a source divulged to Entertainment Tonight why Brad and Ines opt to keep it low-key.

They said, 'Brad and Ines are going strong and things are going great between them. Ines is still working with Anita Ko, and Brad is of course busy with work as well, but they are still seeing each other whenever they can.

'They both make an effort to keep their relationship private out of respect for each other and to protect it.'

In December, the pair were pictured in high spirits during Brad's 60th birthday celebrations at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles, shortly after an insider confirmed that the award-winning actor introduces Ines as his girlfriend.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie ©Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

When was Ines de Ramon married to Paul Wesley?

Ines and Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley were first linked in June 2018 and went Instagram official the following month. It wasn't long until they were married, tying the knot in February 2019.

However, their marriage was not meant to be as it was revealed in September 2022 that they had separated.

A rep for the couple told People, 'The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time.'

Paul filed for divorce in February 2023, citing 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for their split.

Does Ines de Ramon have children?

No, Ines de Ramon has not started a family.

Does Ines de Ramon have Instagram?