‘You Have Made Our Lives Hell’: The Week Brad Pitt’s Good Guy Image Fell Apart

Brad Pittand Angelina Jolie’s divorce is now one of the longest running in Hollywood history: since they first announced their split in 2016 the former golden couple have been embroiled in extensive legal battles which are still not close to being resolved. While Brad and Angelina have been going back and forth over their South of France vineyard, Chateau Miraval, the greatest hold up to their decree nisi is said to have been the resolution of their custody agreement, with neither party happy to compromise.

This week, there have been signs that a custody agreement simply may never be agreed, after news surfaced that Brad and Angelina’s adopted son Pax, 19, had shared a scathing account of how he felt about his father on his private Instagram story on Father’s Day in 2020. In the leaked screenshot, Pax wrote over a photograph of Brad accepting an Oscar for his performance in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. ‘Happy Father's Day to this world-class a***hole"!’ the post read. ‘You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person.’ The teenager then allegedly claimed the Hollywood star made his four youngest children ‘tremble in fear’, and ‘made the lives of those closest to [Pax] a constant hell’.

Brad Pitt, with Pax (left) Shiloh and Maddox at the premiere of Unbroken in 2014 in LA

This report came days after it was revealed that Zahara, Brad’s 18-year-old adopted daughter, had dropped the ‘Pitt’ from her double-barrelled surname, Jolie-Pitt, leaving her simply Zahara Jolie. The confirmation came in the form of a video of Zahara, who was being inducted into a sorority at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia. In it, she says, ‘My name is Zahara Marley Jolie. And [I] landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California.’

Zahara follows her oldest brother Maddox, 22, who it’s thought has also dropped ‘Pitt’ from his name. It is with Maddox that Brad is said to have had the most serious fall out, after it was suggested that the eldest of their children had been assaulted by Brad during an incident on a private jet in 2016. In 2022, a court filing about that incident was made public. In the document, Angelina’s legal team alleged that Brad had drunkenly attacked her, grabbing her head and shaking her several times. The filing stated, ‘Pitt lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. A month later, the FBI investigated the incident, but no charges were filed, and Brad has never commented.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in 2012

There is some suggestion that the custody battle has been so drawn out for a reason. The couple was tentatively granted 50/50 custody in 2021 by Judge John Ouderkirk, though he was disqualified in 2022 for having a conflict of interest (after a motion was filed by Angelina). His removal voided the previous decision and put them back at square one. Some sources believe the custody fight could continue until the youngest children all reach 18 (the twins Knox and Vivienne are currently 14) because neither wants to surrender to the other’s demands.

Angelina has previously stated that things were so bad with Brad at the time of their split that she had felt frightened for her children, telling the Guardian that she feared for her ‘whole family’ after the incident on the plane. And while she has recently got back to work, seen filming scenes for the Maria Callas biopic in Paris in September, sources have revealed that she has found the split - and the traumatic developments surrounding it - devastating. ‘Brad has managed to hold onto his Nice Guy image for so many years, despite the headlines which have emerged since his split from Angelina,’ says one source. ‘Could his children’s opinion of him going public have a more significant effect on his reputation? It’s very possible.’

Brad has maintained he seriously regrets the incident on the plane in 2016. One of Brad’s friends anonymously told Vanity Fair earlier this year that 'he will always regret [it], and right away took steps to address this and try to make amends’ (following the incident, Brad became sober). This week, another friend stressed that Brad wasn’t going to be drawn by the reports about Pax and Zahara, with The Sun reporting one source had told them that the 59-year-old star's inner circle considered the allegations to be a ‘depressing’ smear on his character.