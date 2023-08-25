It's hard to believe it's been nearly 14 years since the brooding Salvatore brothers hit our screen in TV series The Vampire Diaries - and it's even more surprising to see where The Vampire Diaries cast are now.
Stepping foot into Mystic Falls, The Vampire Diaries saw many stars turned into household names as the world fell head over heels for vampire story-telling. First premiering in September 2009, the show went on to air 171 episodes over eight seasons. Ending in 2017, the show also had two spinoffs - The Originals and Legacies.
And in case you want to know exactly how much of your life you dedicated to the most infuriating vampire love triangle to exist on screen, it would take you seven days and three hours to make your way through the whole series. Luckily, that's plenty of time for you to decide whether you're Team Stefan or Team Damon.
Plus, pop superstar Taylor Swift was actually supposed to appear on the show as a vampire. Elena Gilbert actress Nina Dobrev previously revealed, 'I remember way at the very beginning, we heard that Taylor Swift was a fan of the show. And then the producers tried to write a role for her. It didn’t work out schedule-wise, obviously.'
But while Taylor didn't make an appearance on the show, there were many surprising cameos and familiar faces that did wade their way into the world of Mystic Falls. Wondering exactly where The Vampire Diaries cast is now? We've got the answers.
Where are The Vampire Diaries cast now?
Nina Dobrev as Elena Gilbert
Now 34 years old, Nina starred as teenage orphan Elena (who ends up in a mega love triangle with centuries-old vampire brothers, Damon and Stefan Salvatore), and Elena’s doppelganger Katherine Pierce (who also happened to have had flings with both bros.) Nina left the show at the end of season 6 to pursue 'adult roles,' although she did reprise her roles for the season finale. Since then, she’s starred in the remake of classic 1990 film Flatliners, as well as starred in Crash Pad (2017), Then Came you (2018), Christmas feel-good film Love Hard (2021) and Redeeming Love (2022.)
When it comes to her love life, she's left vampires behind - being linked to Olympic snowboarder Shaun White since 2019. And away from acting, Nina has dabbled in organic wine. The star launched Fresh Vine Wine with close pal Julianne Hough in 2021.
Paul Wesley as Stefan Salvatore
After starring as the brooding yet sensitive Stefan Salvatore, Paul went on to star in Paramount+ thriller series Tell Me A Story (2018), as well as Captain Kirk in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (2022). In addition to his onscreen work, he’s added plenty of producing and directing credits to his name – directing episodes of The Vampire Diaries, as well as an episode of Legacies, Shadowhunters, and Batwoman.
Back in 2019, he married Ines de Ramon, with the two separating last year after three years together. But his vampire bromance has stood the test of time. In 2021, he and his former on-screen brother Ian Somerhalder launched their craft bourbon line, Brother’s Bond.
Ian Somerhalder as Damon Salvatore
After finishing his role as bad boy/vampire Damon Salvatore, Ian returned to the world of vampires as Dr. Luther Swann on the series V-Wars in 2019, which he just so happened to executive produce...
Ian dated his onscreen girlfriend Nina Dobrev in real life for several years, but the pair shattered hearts across the fandom after they split in 2013. But, the star did find love with another fellow vampire. Ditching The Vampire Diaries for Twilight, Ian married Rosalie Hale actress Nikki Reed in 2015. The pair welcomed their daughter Bohdi in 2017, and their son earlier this year.
Candice King as Caroline Forbes
Candice – who played cheerleader turned vampire Caroline Forbes – reprised the love/hate role of Caroline on The Originals for a handful of episodes in 2018. Her credits also include the likes of After We Collided (2020), Christmas In Tune (2021) and Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story (2022).
She married The Fray musician Joe King in New Orleans in 2014, with the couple sharing daughters Florence and Josephine. But in 2022, the couple split.
And despite it being 20 years since she first stepped into Caroline's heels, Candice is still involved in Mystic Falls even today. In 2018, she launched her podcast 'Directionally Challenged' with former costar Kayla Ewell (who starred as Vicki Donovan).
Steven R. McQueen as Jeremy Gilbert
After his longstanding stint as Elena’s vampire-hunting younger brother Jeremy, Steven – who is the grandson of Hollywood legend Steve McQueen – later reprised his role on one episode of the spinoff series Legacies.
Following in his co-star Paul’s footsteps, he appeared on an episode of 2018 TV docuseries Medal of Honor, and starred in the 2020 film The Warrant. He's also kept busy away from the camera, volunteering with charities such as Smile Train, TECHO, Thirst Project and Echoes of Hope.
It's thought that the star is currently single, having called off his engagement to Alexandra Silva in 2018.
Kat Graham as Bonnie Bennett
33 year old Kat rose to fame as the Elena's witchy best friend, Bonnie Bennett. Although the show made her a household name, Kat has since been open about her negative experiences on The Vampire Diaries - revealing how being the 'only minority' was a struggle.
Since the show finished, she’s portrayed Jada Pinkett Smith in the 2017 Tupac biopic All Eyez On Me, as well as starred alongside King Batch and Logan Paul in Where’s The Money (2017). Other film credits include The Poison Rose (2019), Love In The Villa (2022), and she also voiced April O’Neil on the animated reboot of Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Aside from acting, Kat has focused on her music career under the stage name Toro Gatto – releasing the albums Love Music Funk Magic in 2017, and Long Hot Summer last year. In 2022, she got engaged to longtime boyfriend Darren Genet, who she started dating in 2017.
Zach Roerig as Matt Donovan
Ahh, the bumbling yet lovable Matt Donovan. One of the vary few humans left residing in Mystic Falls, the unlucky-in-love character dated Elena, Caroline, and a host more throughout his time on the show.
The Ohio born actor went on to appear in The Year of Spectacular Men, The Outer Wild (which he executive produced) and a few episodes of The Vampire Diaries spinoffs The Originals and Legacies.
In 2013, Zach hit headlines after being awarded sole custody of his daughter Fiona, who was born in 2011.
Joseph Morgan as Klaus Mikaelson
British actor Joseph joined The Vampire Diaries in season 2 as original vampire Klaus Mikaelson.
Going on to become a key part of the plot, the character of Klaus went on to lead the spinoff series The Originals for five seasons, in which Joseph also directed a few episodes. The actor also wed actress Persia White in 2014, who he actually met on the set of The Vampire Diaries.
And if your heart is missing some Klaus, never fear. He recently revealed he'd be reprising his role for the series finale of Legacies, writing 'Ever since I left The Originals, it hasn't left me, and Niklaus Mikaelson has always been there in my head and in my heart. And you guys have been incredible. You haven't let it go. You know I've been asked again and again to make an appearance on Legacies and it never felt right… until now.'
Marguerite MacIntyre
Marguerite was well-known for her appearance on the show as Liz Forbes, mother to Caroline and Sheriff of Mystic Falls.
Since starring as Liz, Marguerite wrote and directed episodes of The Originals and Legacies. And her role in Mystic Falls as proven helpful. Last year, Marguerite teamed up with The Vampire Diaries creator Julie Plex to adapt the Vampire Academy book series into a TV show for Peacock.
Mckenna Grace as Young Caroline
She may be a Ghostbuster now, but back in the day she was Young Caroline Forbes...
In 2015, Mckenna landed the role of Young Caroline Forbes in The Vampire Diaries, pictured riding a bike on the show. Frankly, she went on to carve a knack for playing the ‘younger’ version of characters, appearing as Young Emma Swan in Once Upon A Time from 2015 to 2017, the Young Tonya in Margot Robbie’s I, Tonya, and the Young Theo Crain in The Haunting of Hill House.
Now 17, she recently starred in Ghostbusters: Afterlife as Phoebe Spengler. She’s also just released her album, Bittersweet 16, which is proving a hit online!
Michael Malarkey as Enzo St. John
Michael first appeared as Lorenzo ‘Enzo’ St. John during season five of the series, starring as Damon’s former cellmate from the 1950s and a fellow vampire. After waving goodbye to his vampire life, Michael went on to star as Sam Foster in The Oath (2018) and Captain Quinn on Project Blue Book (2019).
Away from the big screen, Michael has also released two studio albums since appearing on the show - including 2020’s Graveracer.
Bianca Lawson as Emily Bennett
Appearing on the series as Bonnie's witchy ancestor Emily Bennett, Bianca is mainly knows for her roles on TV series such as Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Bones. Prior to The Vampire Diaries, she also appeared on Pretty Little Liars as Maya St. Germain.
After her stint in Mystic Falls came to an end, Bianca went on to appear in Teen Wolf (2012), Chicago P.D. (2015), and Queen Sugar (2016). She also happens to have a very famous step-sister in none other than Beyonce! The 44 year old joined Beyonce and Jay-Z’s extended family after her father married Beyonce’s mother in 2015.
Sammi Hanratty as Violet Fell
Sammi appeared in the eighth season of The Vampire Diaries as Violet Fell, who was turned into a vampire after Stefan switched his humanity off and caused some chaos. Her cameo didn’t last long, as she sadly found herself staked before long.
But it was far from the end for Sammi. Having landed her first lead role long before Mystic Falls with An American Girl: Chrissa Stands Strong, you might recognise the Shameless USA actress from her appearance in 2021’s Yellowjackets.
Gabby Douglas as Caroline's Helper
Did you know an Olympic Gold Medalist once graced the streets of Mystic Falls? At 16 years old, Olympic Gymnast Gabrielle made a surprise guest appearance in the seventh episode of season four. Her role was so minor that she wasn’t even given a name, appearing simply as to help Caroline decorate for Miss Mystic Falls Pageant. But being a longtime fan of the show, it was no doubt a dream come true for Gabby.
Fast forward to 2023, and the the three-time Olympic gold medalist has just announced that she'll be returning to the world of competitive gymnastics in 2024.
Malese Jow as Anna
A familiar face in the world of The Vampire Diaries, Elizabeth Melise Jow – known professionally as Malese – starred in the first season of the show as Anna, a 500+ year old vampire who falls in love with Jeremy.
Known for being a Nickelodeon and Disney star, Malese had previously appeared in Unfabulous alongside Emma Roberts, guest starred on Wizards of Waverly Place and iCarly, as well as appeared as Quinn in Bratz: The Movie.
Malese has also dipped her toes into the music world, releasing music back in 2016. Her last onscreen role was in 2021, starring in the series Invincible as the voice of Kate Cha. Apart from that, Malese is living a much more private life.
Arielle Kebbel as Lexi Branson
By the time Arielle appeared on The Vampire Diaries, she already had quite the roster - having appeared in John Tucker Must Die, American Pie Presents: Band Camp, Gilmore Girls from 2003-2004, and Aquamarine. Arielle joined the Mystic Falls community as Stefan’s charismatic best friend Lexi Branson, a 300 year old vampire.
After appearing on the show, Arielle went on to star in Ballers (2015-2019) and After We Fell (2021). Besides acting, she now spends her time advocating on animal rights and living on her farm – currently serving on the board of Skydog Ranch, a horse and burro rescue organisation
Hayley Kiyoko as Megan King
Before her music career took off, Hayley guest-starred in The Vampire Diaries as Megan King – Caroline and Elena’s college roommate who was rather predictably killed by a vampire.
Nowadays, you’re more likely to recognise Hayley for her work in the music world. Dubbed ‘Lesbian Jesus’ by her fans, the singer-songwriter has gained recognition for her artistry, as well as campaigning for the LGBTQ+ community. Back in 2018, she was named the fourth most influential woman musician of the 21st century by NPR, as well as receiving Billboard’s ‘Rising Star’ award that same year. For the rest of this year going into early 2024, the star is busy on a global world tour. Beats being Elena's roommate!
Sara Canning as Aunt Jenna
There were few characters quite as loveable as Jenna Sommers, Elena and Jeremy's aunt who takes them in following their parents' tragic death. Sadly, that's why her death hurt all the more. Despite playing a key part in multiple series, Jenna comes to an untimely end after Klaus sacrifices her to activate his hybrid side.
Since then, Sara has starred in 2018 thriller Level 16, as well as last year's psychological horror, Influencer.
Fun fact: Sara is actually 36, meaning she was only two years older than Nina when she played her onscreen auntie.