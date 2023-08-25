Gallery Where are The Vampire Diaries cast now?

CREDIT: Getty and CW

Now 34 years old, Nina starred as teenage orphan Elena (who ends up in a mega love triangle with centuries-old vampire brothers, Damon and Stefan Salvatore), and Elena’s doppelganger Katherine Pierce (who also happened to have had flings with both bros.) Nina left the show at the end of season 6 to pursue 'adult roles,' although she did reprise her roles for the season finale. Since then, she’s starred in the remake of classic 1990 film Flatliners, as well as starred in Crash Pad (2017), Then Came you (2018), Christmas feel-good film Love Hard (2021) and Redeeming Love (2022.)

When it comes to her love life, she's left vampires behind - being linked to Olympic snowboarder Shaun White since 2019. And away from acting, Nina has dabbled in organic wine. The star launched Fresh Vine Wine with close pal Julianne Hough in 2021.