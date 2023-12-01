Are We Witnessing The End Of I’m A Celebrity?

We’re still two weeks away from the final and it’s already been a tumultuous series for I’m A Celebrity. Alongside the usual campsite bickering, terrifying trials and notorious shower scenes, this season has been tainted by boycotts, early exits and a particularly controversial campmate (need we say who?).

Let's start at the beginning. The series took its first knock before it had even aired when ITV announced that Nigel Farage was confirmed to be part of the line-up, and would be taking home £1.5 million for his stint. Given Nigel Farage's controversial political career, the move led to outrage online, with many people going as far as to boycott the show.

One user wrote on X ‘The decision to have Nigel Farage on I’m a Celebrity is seriously irresponsible. I will not be watching.’ Another agreed with this sentiment, writing ‘I usually love @itvlondon and @itvnews, but will continue to boycott @ITV whilst @imacelebrity @antanddec host @Nigel_Farage. Ethics above “entertainment.”'

Following the backlash, ratings of I'm A Celebrity took a hit. Broadcast reported that I’m A Celebrity’s launch attracted just under seven million viewers, a drop in two million compared to last year. This also marked the lowest viewing figures for the show's launch since the first ever series more than 20 years ago, and the first time the ratings dropped under nine million since then.

Farage is of course causing controversy for those watching the show, as claims circulate that ITV may be censoring him. On GB News, claims have been made that conversations about Donald Trump were axed by producers with the channel suggesting that ‘ITV execs are making a conscious effort to limit Farage’s screen time.’ In response, an ITV spokesperson said 'We're a 60-75 minute Entertainment show, it is always our intention to show a fair and accurate representation of life in camp.’

Farage aside, there have also been several other celebrity dramas and the show has already lost two contestants. Both Jamie Lynn Spears and Grace Dent have exited the show, citing ‘medical reasons’ as the cause. Meanwhile, YouTuber Nella Rose has spoke of leaving a number of times.

After she had left the jungle, Grace explained that she found the living conditions too challenging. She also recalled the terrifying moment a cockroach crawled into her ear canal during one of the bushtucker trials. ‘For as long as I live, I shall never forget the cockroach that entered my ear canal and the sound of its little feet creeping closer down to my brain,' she wrote on Instagram. ‘It took us two goes to lure him [the cockroach] out. Sat on the grass behind the "Scarena" he finally washed up.’

Then, there's the lingering question of animal welfare. Critters, such as snakes, rats and cockroaches, have been a mainstay of bushtucker trials since the show began, but recently more people are questioning whether this is ethical. Just this week, Chris Packham penned a letter to Ant and Dec accusing I’m A Celebrity of exploiting animals which has been viewed 1.3m times on X.

Ant and Dec are yet to comment publicly on Packham's letter. In response, a spokesperson for I’m a Celebrity said: 'Welfare and safety is always the primary priority on any of our programmes, and at any bushtucker trial that features animals, we have qualified and experienced animal handlers on site at all times,' continuing 'We inform the RSPCA NSW of all of our activities on the show and they have an open invitation to attend the site at any time. We cannot stress enough that we have rigorous protocols in place to ensure that animals are handled safely at all times, before, during and after any filming has taken place, in compliance with all regional and national laws.'

Now, many people are naturally wondering, has I’m A Celebrity run its course? One user, replying to a tweet about all the medical exemptions this year, summed up the mood, writing on X ‘Shall we just boycott this season at this point? #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity.’ Another user posted a poll, which simply asked ‘Has @imacelebrity come to the end of its shelf life? Methinks so #ImACelebrityGetMeOutOfHere.’

It's not all bad though. The I’m A Celebrity launch is still the highest overnight ratings for an ITV broadcast in 2023, and the current figure does not take into account viewers streaming the show on ITVX.

And let's not forget the standout moments from this series that have won over viewers. There was the innocent moment Sam Thompson 'slapped' a mosquito off Tony Bellow slap (which an X user called one of the 'greatest moments' on the history of the show), and an emotional scene where Sam opened up about his ADHD diagnosis.