Here’s Everything We Know About JLo’s Bridal Beauty Look So Far

Bennifer is the love affair we needed little persuasion getting on board with. It began with candid pap shots on a yacht, and here we are mere days after their wedding. There's a lot of hype around her dresses - and rightly so - but there's a lot to be said for her bridal beauty look too.

Two decades after first getting engaged, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally tied the knot with not just one, but two wedding ceremonies - the first, a surprise Las Vegas ceremony, took place last month and the second unfolded last weekend at Affleck's waterside Georgia estate.

Their love story is one for the ages, and her bridal beauty look of choice was always going to level up. We're talking trend-setting brown lipstick, a modern cut-crease eye look and hairstyles to match each individual wedding gown - there were three, and we are here for it.

Tended to by her trusted glam-squad - industry titans make-up artist Mary Phillips and hairstylist Chris Appleton, - JLo flaunted multiple bridal looks of dreams. Here is everything we know about Jennifer Lopez's bridal beauty look so far...

The Glow

No one quite does glow like JLo and if her track record is anything to go by, we suspect Philips used Pat McGrath's Skin Fetish: Divine Blush in a variety of shades - our money's on Desert Orchid or Nude Venus -, possibly topped with the shade Skintense Glow from McGrath's Mothership X: Moonlit Seduction palette. Yes, you read that right, eye shadow used as a highlighter. Genius.

The Lips

A 90s classic nude-brown lip made modern with a wash of gloss is exactly what tied JLo's look together, in our humble opinion. Taking a deep dive into Phillips' grid, we know she likes to line the singer and actress' lips with McGrath's PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil in Supernatural and finish with the Clear Vinyl Gloss.

The Eyes

JLo swerved a low-key bridal look in favour of full glam, cut-crease and all.

From we can see of the images on social media, her creases have been accentuated with a deep buffing of brown shadow. The centre of her lids are glazed with a much lighter nude, while her inner corners are lit with an eye-catching pop of something pearlescent.

Liner is laid on thick, as it should be. And the lashes? Well, they speak volumes for themselves. This is glam done right.

The Hair

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton is the mastermind behind JLo's multiple hairdos. For two of her dresses, Chris chose to style the singer's hair in a centre-parted, slicked back, mid-level knotted bun, which served as the perfect anchor for her veil(s). This look is sophistication personified.

Hairstyle 2.0, featured the same slicked back concept but with half up, half down update, which was paired perfectly with her (funner) ruffle Ralph Lauren gown.