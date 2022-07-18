Jennifer Lopez Wore Not One But Two Wedding Dresses To Tie The Knot With Ben Affleck

Twenty years after they first got engaged, Bennifer has officially tied the knot in Las Vegas. Yes, really. According to the singer's newsletter On The JLo - subject line: 'We did it' - one of the most famous pairs of people in the world waited in line for a license with four other couples, arriving at the chapel a little after midnight.
'So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,' she wrote. That's right. This celebrity's wedding dress was also her 'something old'. J.Lo posted a collage of pictures in the newsletter, which clearly shows not two but two dresses. The first is a simple white style with an ever-so-slight racer neckline and a cinched waist. But where might you have seen it before is the question?
As fans will know, J.Lo's walked down the aisle several times on screen. In The Wedding Planner, she wore a simple boat-neck wedding dress that finishes just below the knee to wed Massimo (or not, as it turns out), which has drawn comparisons to Meghan Markle's. And in her most recent rom-com, Marry Me, she wears the most spectacularly spangled wedding dress by one of her favourite designers IRL, Zuhair Murad. Neither looks like the first dress so it must be from another film (we can't confirm the following but our money's on either Gigli or Jersey Girl, both of whom starred her future husband Mr Affleck).
The second, however, which from the pictures looks like it comprises a strapless lace corset and matching sleeves, is new-season Murad. Ben, meanwhile, wore an old jacket from his wardrobe in another low-key touch that might have fans wondering if they're planning something bigger. They are, after all, joining a long list of celebrities who have tied the knot in Vegas - Kourtney Kardashian, Lily Allen, Sophie Turner and, obviously, Joan Collins. But will they be content to leave it at that? Or will they do a second blow-out celebration (à la the Kardashian-Barkers)? Subscribe to On The JLo - and wait and see.
SEE: Jennifer Lopez’s Engagement Rings
For her first marriage to Ojani Noa, J.Lo's diamond engagement ring - a pear-shaped stone set on a gold band - cost a reported $100,000. The couple tied the knot in 1997 - only to divorce a year later.
Her second husband, Cris Judd, proposed with an emerald-cut diamond and the couple married in 2001, splitting a year later in 2002.
Nineteen years after they ended their first engagement in 2003, Bennifer is once again headed down the aisle. For the first time round, Ben Affleck gave his fiancé a pink diamond ring that was an impressive 6.1 carats from Harry Winston. Seen here at the premiere of _Daredevil_, it was quite the stunner.
J.Lo's engagement ring from Marc Anthony - the fellow singer to whom she was married between 2004-2011 - was a whooping diamond ring which, according to _[Diamond Hedge](https://www.diamondhedge.com/public/blog/jennifer-lopez-engagement-rings/){:target=_blank}_, was worth an estimated $4million.
J.Lo is clearly a fan of emerald-cut diamonds. For her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, which ended in early 2021, she was given a simple yet spectacular diamond ring which, according to _[Town & Country](https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/jewelry-and-watches/g26824784/jennifer-lopez-engagement-rings-pics/#:~:text=Prior%20to%20her%20first%20trip,a%20year%20after%20their%20marriage.){:target=_blank}_, is thought to be worth between $1 and $5million.
For her second engagement to Ben Affleck, J.Lo was surprised with a natural green diamond (much lighter than an emerald) from Ben Affleck. She announced the news via her website OnTheJLo.com, where the singer, according to _[People](https://people.com/style/jennifer-lopez-green-engagement-ring-ben-affleck/){:target=_blank}__,_ gave a previous cue as to why her fiancé might have chosen green: 'I always say the color green is my lucky color. Maybe you can remember a certain green dress. I've realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green.'