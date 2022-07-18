Jennifer Lopez Wore Not One But Two Wedding Dresses To Tie The Knot With Ben Affleck

Twenty years after they first got engaged, Bennifer has officially tied the knot in Las Vegas. Yes, really. According to the singer's newsletter On The JLo - subject line: 'We did it' - one of the most famous pairs of people in the world waited in line for a license with four other couples, arriving at the chapel a little after midnight.

'So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,' she wrote. That's right. This celebrity's wedding dress was also her 'something old'. J.Lo posted a collage of pictures in the newsletter, which clearly shows not two but two dresses. The first is a simple white style with an ever-so-slight racer neckline and a cinched waist. But where might you have seen it before is the question?

As fans will know, J.Lo's walked down the aisle several times on screen. In The Wedding Planner, she wore a simple boat-neck wedding dress that finishes just below the knee to wed Massimo (or not, as it turns out), which has drawn comparisons to Meghan Markle's. And in her most recent rom-com, Marry Me, she wears the most spectacularly spangled wedding dress by one of her favourite designers IRL, Zuhair Murad. Neither looks like the first dress so it must be from another film (we can't confirm the following but our money's on either Gigli or Jersey Girl, both of whom starred her future husband Mr Affleck).

The second, however, which from the pictures looks like it comprises a strapless lace corset and matching sleeves, is new-season Murad. Ben, meanwhile, wore an old jacket from his wardrobe in another low-key touch that might have fans wondering if they're planning something bigger. They are, after all, joining a long list of celebrities who have tied the knot in Vegas - Kourtney Kardashian, Lily Allen, Sophie Turner and, obviously, Joan Collins. But will they be content to leave it at that? Or will they do a second blow-out celebration (à la the Kardashian-Barkers)? Subscribe to On The JLo - and wait and see.