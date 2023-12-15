Gigi Hadid And Bradley Cooper Are Our 2024 It Couple

From Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner – 2023 is the year of the ‘it’ couple. And adding themselves to that list is supermodel Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.

Fans were left shocked to hear that Gigi (who shares daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik) and Bradley (who shares daughter Lea De Seine with ex Irina Shayk) had reportedly turned up the romance.

Although the notoriously private pair do seem to keep their relationship away from the spotlight, they’ve been spotted on rainy morning walks and weekend getaways.

So, here’s everything to know about Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s relationship, including how they met, who introduced them, and what’s the deal with Brad’s brand new house…

How did Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper meet?

The romance rumours first swirled back in October 2023, when Gigi was spotted grabbing dinner with Bradley at Via Carota in the West Village, New York – just one month after a source close to the model said her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio was done. Allegedly, the pair left their date in the same car.

Days later, snaps surfaced of the pair allegedly coming back from a weekend getaway, spotted lugging their suitcases out of the boot of Bradley’s car. At the time, an insider told People, 'They are having fun. She’s independent, busy, and her days are filled with responsibilities, so I don’t see anything serious happening right away at all.' Apparently, the two bonded over their busy lives and young children.

Now, many might question how Gigi’s friend/Bradley’s ex-wife-and-baby-mama Irina Shayk would feel about this budding romance. According to sources, Irina was actually the matchmaker in this relationship.

A source told gossip site The Messenger, 'Gigi was introduced to Bradley through Irina and their mutual friends in the industry. Gigi and Irina have been close over the years while working together, and Gigi and Bradley have hung out before, but it was always been friendly in social settings. Gigi and Bradley were in touch recently and were bonding over their daughters, when Bradley asked her out.'

Later that month, it was reported that Gigi's close friend Taylor Swift invited Gigi and Brad to use her exclusive Rhode Island mansion for the aforementioned getaway – giving them some private time away from the spotlight. Describing Taylor as a 'total romantic,' the insider said she 'loves playing Cupid for her friends. She said the door to her home is always open for them to use.'

Since then, the pair seem to have no qualms taking their rumoured romance to the streets. After being spotted other on a rainy October morning in New York (swoon), the pair were then reportedly seen keeping it low key as then watching off-Broadway play Danny and the Deep Blue Sea on November 1st. Days after, Bradley made an appearance during a group dinner with Gigi’s gal pals, including the likes of Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Sophie Turner. We’re guessing our invite got lost in the post…

Then, in December, Gigi appeared to solidify her beau’s place in her life in a subtle (and no doubt marketable) way. Ever the businesswoman, Gigi shared a picture of actor Brad on her brand Guest in Residence’s Instagram Stories, advertising its plaid work shirt as back in stock.

Are Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper living together?

Headlines have emerged suggesting that Gigi and Brad are getting serious – and while the duo aren’t living together just yet, it’s been reported that the actor has purchased a new house near his alleged new girlfriend, with one report suggesting Bradley had purchased a new home near Gigi’s family’s horse farm in Pennsylvania (Bradley himself is a Pennsylvania native).

Gigi often frequents her mum’s farm – having spent much of the lockdown at the property, as well as reportedly giving birth to her daughter Khai there.

Are Gigi Hadid and Irina Shayk friends?

Of course, it’ll never not be a teeny bit awks to have your pal shack up with your ex. However, it seems there’s really no bad blood between Irina – who shares daughter Lea De Seine, six, with Bradley – and Gigi.

Earlier this months, pics were posted of Gigi enjoying some juicy-looking Philly cheesesteaks made from Bradley’s brand new food truck, based in New York City (he's a man of many talents).

Also tucking into some grub was Irina Shayk, who brought along daughter Lea to support her dad.

As the two models mingled, a source spoke to Entertainment Tonight to reveal how the duo’s ex’s felt about this budding romance.

'Gigi, Bradley, Irina and Zayn are all in a place where they want each person to be happy and healthy,' they said.

Is Gigi Hadid friends with Zayn Malik?