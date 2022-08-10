Is Gemma Owen The New Molly-Mae Hague?

For Love Islanders, there’s one name that most of them see as a career inspiration: Molly-Mae Hague. Since leaving the show in 2019, which she later admitted she went on for ‘business reasons’, the influencer has not only managed to garner over 6 million followers on Instagram, but she’s also the creative director of fast fashion brand PrettyLittleThing. Oh, and she’s only 23.

From this year’s crop of Islanders, it was thought Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu was going to be raking in the majority of deals. (After all, she has cancelled club appearances due to her busy schedule.)

But 19-year-old Gemma has also caught the eyes of big, big brands. In fact, it’s been reported that PrettyLittleThing also want to get Gemma on board for a collection. A source told The Sun that Gemma has met with boss Umar Kamani, who is thought to have offered her nearly a million. It’s thought other fast fashion brands are fighting over her, too.

A source told the paper: ‘She is being wooed by PrettyLittleThing who are desperate to sign her as they think she is the perfect new face of the brand. She's beautiful and they feel like she is the right choice out of this year's islanders to follow in the footsteps of Molly-Mae Hague, who is now creative director of the brand. Like Molly, she handled herself really well in the villa, kept things classy and loads of girls look up to her and love her style.’

Before Gemma entered the villa, she already had her own swimwear line - so a foray into fashion would make sense. Her brand OG Beachwear, which is described as ‘luxury quality swimwear, ethically made to last’, already has nearly 38,000 followers.