Have You Seen Gemma Owen’s Swimwear Brand OG Beachwear?

When she's not attending to the bruised ego of Luca Bish, or dispensing wise-beyond-her-years pep talks to the girls, Gemma Owen is busy making strides as this season's most stylish Love Islander. The internet quickly became obsessed with her necklace - a choker made out of gold crosses and diamonds from Tiffany & Co x Schlumberger - then her sunglasses (while all the others are wearing Quay, she packed a luxe pair of aviators from Dita Eyewear). But what fans might not have realised (yet), is that she's the founder of her very own swimwear label.

OG Beachwear makes resortwear for women and men, aiming to bring a 'luxury feel with a youthful edge' to your hot-weather holiday wardrobe. Owen launched the brand in 2020 - and has built up a collection of classic swimmers with minimal bells and whistles. The Oslo Bikini, a triangle top with tie bottoms which comes in blush, latte and black 'snakeskin', will be a perennial in your swimwear collection. The Tokyo, meanwhile, has criss-cross ties around the waist that, while a bit of a nightmare in terms of tanlines, is bang on trend for 2022.

And while she's now officially an expert at what to wear around the pool as well as in it, it seems she was always a pro. OG Beachwear has a pair of crochet pants, available in white, beige and black, that are perfect for slipping over your cossie or bikini post-swim.