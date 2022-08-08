Ekin-Su’s Love Island Popularity Means She’s Cancelled Club Appearances

It’s fair to say Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is one of the most popular Islanders of all time. The Turkish actress secured a whopping 64% of the public vote in last Monday’s final with partner Davide Sanclimenti, and fans have even been tattooing her name on their bodies. The love for Ekin-Su knows no bounds, but there’s one nightclub which isn’t particularly happy with the recently-crowned Love Island winner.

Apparently, due to her popularity since leaving the villa, Ekin-Su has had to cancel club appearances. And PRYZM in Leeds is not too happy about it.

Announcing the news in a post, the nightclub - which has now deleted the post - said: ‘We have been informed by Ekin Su’s team that due to her getting crazy money offers from lots of other massive company’s [ sic ] and increased TV commitments they’ve cancelled all of her UK club appearances. We are as disappointed as you, and we’re even more disappointed that the only replacements we’ve been offered are Danica, Adam or Billy.’ (Yikes - no hard feelings to those three, then.)

The club continued: ‘At Quids In, we only want to give you the best entertainment, so in our opinion it’s not worth replacing her with someone no one cares about.’ Instead, the post said the club night would be offering a ‘£500 cash prize to 1 lucky ticket buyer on the night’. The bar did later tell Metro.co.uk: ‘We are truly sorry for this post which should never have been shared. These were not our words and we would not wish to upset any members of Love Island as we know how much they are loved.’

A rep for Ekin-Su told The Sun: 'The financial side does not come into it, as PA’s can be lucrative. The reality is that the schedule of PA’s that had been arranged for Ekin-Su whilst she was in the Villa do not allow her to fulfil pre-existing contractual obligations owed to ITV as a winner of Love Island. Additionally Ekin-Su also has filming commitments to undertake.'