Ekin-Su Breaks Her Silence On Davide Cheating Rumours

Just over a month ago Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu were crowned Love Island 2022 winners. They left the villa in love and stronger than ever, so of course fans were shocked when speculation surrounding Davide cheating began floating around.

Last week whilst Ekin-Su was away on a working holiday in Los Angeles with Oh Polly, pictures emerged of Davide leaving The O2 arena alongside two unnamed women. The three of them hopped into a cab together after the KSI boxing fight that was taking place that night. The trio were very friendly and the video footage shows them laughing and joking at the back of the cab.

This was all that was needed to start the rumour mill and fans started questioning Davide's movements especially because Ekin-Su was out of the country. While they both remained silent about the speculation initially, Ekin-Su did upload a cryptic post on Instagram about remaining 'humble' and 'authentic.'

Now, Ekin-Su has responded to the allegations against her boyfriend in a new interview and stands firmly behind him. In an interview with Goss.ie, she said, 'I mean those videos, we know it's not true because I was talking to him the whole night. You know the relationship is between me and him and people like to talk.'

She then goes on to explain the taxi ride. She said, 'The truth behind that is it wasn't just him, it was a big group, and it just happened to be two girls in a taxi with him and his friend and it just looked wrong, that's all it was.'The reality star added, 'And you know I trust him, he didn't cheat, and he's my man.' So, fans of Ekin-de can breath a sigh of relief as she dosen't seem to be fazed by the gossip.

It appears the scandal hasn't come in between the winning couple as they were spotted over the weekend together. The pair both uploaded Instagram stories and they still looked very cozy. Davide uploaded a video of them arm in arm saying, 'Finally back with my Queen. We are together and enjoying life.' While Ekin-Su uploaded a video of them eating a spread of Turkish food together in bed.