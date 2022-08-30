Davide Sanclimenti Rumoured To Have Already Cheated On Ekin-Su

Just weeks after winning Love Island, rumours have already begin to swirl that Davide Sanclimenti has been unfaithful to his new girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Speculation began when Davide was spotted getting into a taxi with two blonde women following the KSI v Swarmz and KSI v Pineda fights at the O2 Arena while Ekin is currently away in LA for work.

While Davide has yet to comment on the footage of he and the two Icelandic women, plus one friend getting into a black cab, Ekin has been busy keeping followers updated on her trip, sharing BTS snaps from glam photoshoots and even claiming she’d seen a UFO.

‘I’m not even joking, I’ve always wanted to spot a UFO in America and I just did,’ she told followers.

She also posted cryptic message about staying ‘humble’ and ‘authentic’, but hasn’t addressed the rumours.

Less than one month after winning the eighth series of Love Island with a landslide over 60 per cent of the public vote, Davide and Ekin have already had more than their fair share of column inches. Just days after landing back in the UK, there was speculation the couple were engaged after a picture surfaced on TikTok of Ekin wearing a ring on her ring finger. The evidence was swiftly confirmed to be a prank, but just a few days later the pair announced they’d be fronting their own reality TV/cooking show.

‘We are going on a road trip to Italy and Turkey, so one week in Italy and one week in Turkey,’ Davide told host AJ Odudu on Channel 4’s The Big Breakfast earlier this month. ‘It is going to be on ITV2, so it is going to be our own programme.’