The Oh Polly X Ekin-Su Collection Has A Launch Date!

This bombshell turned heads in the villa and now she's shaking up the fashion scene. Oh Polly have announced a new exclusive partnership with Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu!

Ekin-Su has become one of the most iconic Islanders from Love Island and her classy yet playful style caught the eye of the fashion brand. The ‘Oh Polly x Ekin-Su’ collaboration will see the television sensation launch a series of curated collections internationally in Oh Polly’s biggest brand collaboration yet. Fans will be glad to know her collections will really incorporate her own personal style into an array of exciting projects.

Speaking about her new partnership with Oh Polly, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu said, 'I am so excited to be teaming up with Oh Polly. They are a brand I have been a huge fan of for years and which I wore countless times within the Love Island villa. It’s a real pinch me moment and we’ve already been working extremely hard on projects which I can’t wait to reveal.'

She continued, 'I am over the moon to be working alongside Oh Polly and am beyond excited to see the public wearing my collections – watch this space!' Ekin-Su has clearly always been a huge fan of the brand as eagle-eyed viewers will have spotted she wore Oh Polly over 30 times in the villa!

Oh Polly also commented on their exciting new signing, 'We're absolutely thrilled to be teaming up with Ekin-Su and look forward to bringing her vision to life over the coming months. The Oh Polly x Ekin-Su partnership will without a doubt be our biggest yet and we can't wait to unveil what we've got in the pipeline.'

They added, 'Known for turning heads and going after exactly what she wants, Ekin-Su showcased her love for Oh Polly, Bo+Tee and Neena Swim throughout this year's Love Island, so we immediately knew it was the perfect match. Her confident and outgoing personality, paired with her undeniable eye for style, aligns seamlessly with the Oh Polly brand and we're so proud to have her on board.'