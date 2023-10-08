Caitlyn Jenner On Kylie’s Relationship With Timothee Chalamet: ‘She’s Very Happy’

She may be a member of one of the richest and most influential dynasties in the world: The Kardashian-Jenner Clan, but Caitlyn Jenner is still just ‘Dad’ to Kendall and Kylie Jenner (to be clear, Caitlyn Jenner is quick to reassure that she loves being called ‘Dad’.)

Speaking at a Sky TV event to promote their upcoming documentary House of Kardashian she says, ‘My kids got a lot of criticism for calling me Dad which isn’t fair. They asked me what I wanted them to call me, and I said “Dad”. I’m their father and I’ll always be their father. It’s an insult to their mother if I get them to call me “Mom”.’

‘What they do remember to do however is change the pronoun. They say, “My dad she does this” which is perfect. I’m very proud of my kids for doing that.’

Despite their close relationship, Caitlyn Jenner isn’t privy to the intimate details of Kendall and Kylie’s relationships admitting, ‘I used to try and set the girls up. I would try and introduce them to a great guy - extraordinarily wealthy and good-looking – and Kendall would just look at me and say “Dad, don’t even go there!” I learned a long time ago to stay out of their relationships.’

But Caitlyn does offer up a few choice details about her daughters’ current relationships – Kylie’s with actor Timothee Chalamet and Kendall’s with singer Bad Bunny – saying, ‘Kylie is very happy at the moment. She’s got somebody new around and she’s very happy. So does Kendall actually, they’re both in a really good spot at the moment.’

Although the duos are happy and settled now (Kylie broke up with rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares daughter Stormy and son Aires, in January 2023 while Kendall separated from basketball player Devin Booker in October 2022), Kylie especially went through an adjustment period when she first started dating.