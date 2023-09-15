There’s A New Kardashians Documentary, And Caitlyn Jenner’s In It

Obsessed with the Kardashians? Well, get ready: there's a new docuseries dropping soon - and this one promises to bring viewers a never-before-seen look into what goes on inside the Kardashian empire.

Sky's upcoming three-part series House of Kardashian will ‘challenge what society knows of the Kardashians,’ exploring the ‘rise, reach and the cost that comes with being some of the most famous women on the planet.’

Executive Producer of Clare Cameron says, ‘Through our interviews with those who have been in the family’s orbit since the beginning, we uncover their personal motivations, and explore how a changing culture allowed their influence on women around the world to thrive.’

Intrigued by the new Kardashian documentary? Here’s everything you need to know – including where and how to watch it.

What is House of Kardashian?

House of Kardashian is a brand new documentary series, featuring some never-before-seen archival footage. The doc will also include some interviews from the family’s elite inner circle – including Caitlyn Jenner.

Caitlyn Jenner in the upcoming House of Kardashian documentary. Credit: Sky ©Sky

Talking about appearing in the documentary, Caitlyn – who shares daughters Kendall and Kylie with Kris Jenner – said: ‘I was happy to participate in the interview process to share my side which points to the strength, influence, and prowess my family has in captivating the world’s attention and keeping it over the years. I am incredibly proud of all my children and stepchildren.’

Are the Kardashians involved in House of Kardashian?

Unlike The Kardashians on Disney+, the Kar-Jenners have no editorial control over House of Kardashian – and we think there’s some major bombshells about to be dropped.

Is there a trailer for House of Kardashian?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right now.

In one part of the trailer, viewers see Caitlyn claiming Kim ‘calculated’ her fame from the very beginning, with another voiceover insisting Kris Jenner wanted ‘to be more than just a housewife.’

When will House of Kardashian be released?

House of Kardashian is set to be released on Sunday 8 October. Dropping as a box-set, the three episodes will all be available in one go.

Where can I watch House of Kardashian?

The documentary will land on Sky Documentaries, and you’ll be able to stream it on streaming service NOW.