Everything You Need To Know About Britney Spears’ Estranged Husband Sam Asghari

To say Britney Spears has had a tumultuous few years would be an understatement, in fact, she's had a tumultuous few decades. Having finally been freed from her ongoing conservatorship in April 2022, she became estranged from her two sons Jayden and Sean, and has had an increasingly erratic social media presence. Her one constant seemed to be her relationship with husband Sam Asghari – who she's been with since 2016.

And now, after what seemed for a while to be her lucky break, their marriage has reportedly come to an end. Sam filed for divorce in August citing irreconcilable differences. So what went wrong between the couple? Here's everything you need to know about Sam and their relationship.

Where did Britney and Sam Asghari meet?

Britney and Sam Asghari met in 2016 on the set of her Slumber Party music video with Tinashe. Sam played Britney’s love interest and soon sparks began to fly. Later, Sam revealed to Men’s Health that he was so nervous to be meeting Britney that he had butterflies in his stomach.

When did Britney and Sam Asghari start dating?

Britney and Sam became Instagram official in January 2017 when she posted a snap with his arm around her captioned ‘Happy New Year’. By November, they were spotted again on a family outing to watch basketball with hersons Jayden and Sean.

When did Britney and Sam Asghari get engaged?

Britney and Sam Asghari announced their engagement in September 2021, during the battle to remove her conservatorship. In an iconic act of defiance, they made their announcement by Britney thrusting up her diamond-wrapped middle finger at the camera on Instagram.

Is Britney married to Sam Asghari?

Britney and Sam got married on Thursday 9 June in a ceremony at their secluded Thousand Oaks home in Los Angeles. The singer wore an off-the-shoulder custom Versace dress with a slit up one side and a classic white veil with satin edging. Their wedding was intimate with only close friends and family invited. Unfortunately, Britney's sons were not in attendance.

Did Sam Asghari get on with Britney’s family?

Unsurprisingly, Sam Asghari is not the biggest fan of Britney’s dad: ‘Now it's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way,’ he wrote in a post shared to his Instagram Stories after the release of Framing Britney Spears. ‘In my opinion Jamie is a total dick.’

There was allegedly a great deal of animosity between Sam, Britney and her sons and their father Kevin Federline. They didn't attend their mom's wedding and became estranged shortly afterwards, with the details of their fractured relationship often addressed on social media and tabloid newspapers.

Recently, news broke that Britney's sons and ex-husband had spoken to a documentary maker about her life and her mental health. In response, she posted on Instagram and said, 'my love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations as a mother ... and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly!!! Maybe dear child YOU can explain to me why our family would do that to anyone !!!!!'

What does Sam Asghari do?

Sam Asghari works as a personal trainer and runs his own business Asghari Fitness. He moved to the States from Iran when he was twelve, joined his high school football team and his love for sport started from there.

Sam's sister encouraged him to get into modelling, and he successfully booked gigs at the Super Bowl, on Fifth Harmony's Work From Home music video and, of course, Britney's Slumber Party vid.

When did Britney and Sam Asghari break up?

One year after their wedding, Sam filed for divorce from Britney citing irreconcilable differences. Addressing the news on her Instagram page, Britney wrote: 'As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!!'

She added, 'If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!'