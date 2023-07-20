Austin Butler And Kaia Gerber’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Austin Butler was the man of 2022, picking up awards and nominations left, right and centre for his role in Elvis. And in the background his personal life was thriving too, with his relationship with model Kaia Gerber going from strength to strength. Now, over a year later, Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber are still going strong. We take a look at their relationship over the years.

December 2021

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber are spotted together for the first time, looking cosy as they leave the gym together, sparking rumours that the pair are dating.

The photos emerge just one month after Kaia’s split from Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi and two years after Austin’s split from High School Musical’s Vanessa Hudgens in January 2020, after nine years together.

Austin Butler and ex Vanessa Hudgens in July 2019

January 2022

A source confirms the pair are dating telling Entertainment Tonight, 'Kaia and Austin are seeing each other. They're getting to know each other better and having a lot of fun hanging out. They're very sweet and affectionate with each other and it feels comfortable between the two of them.'

14 February 2022

The pair spend Valentine’s Day together in London, with photos emerging of the pair grabbing coffee.

March 2022

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber are photographed on yet another trip abroad, this time to Paris.

24 March 2022

24 March marks Kaia and Austin’s first public appearance as a couple, attending W Magazine’s Best Performances event in LA.

Kaia rocks a gold sequinned crop top with feather trim and a matching skirt, whilst Austin dons a black suit.

3 April 2022

The duo are spotted holding hands whilst grocery shopping in Malibu.

2 May 2022

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler make their red carpet debut at the 2022 Met Gala. And kill it with their looks we should add!

Kaia took the 'gilded glamour' memo seriously wearing semi-sheer silver Alexander McQueen gown complete with cutouts and beads.

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion

25 May 2022

The pair pack in the PDA at Cannes Film Festival, with Kaia turning up to support her beau as Elvis is shown for the first time.

Kaia wore a red, halter neck Celine dress for the moment, looking strikingly like her famous model mum Cindy Crawford when she attended the 1991 Academy Awards with Richard Gere, wearing a red Versace dress.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival

15 June 2022

Another day, another glamorous event for the pair. This time Kaia and Austin hit the red carpet for the Elvis screening at the Tribeca Film Festival.

July 2022

Kaia makes a secret cameo in Austin’s V Magazine shoot, wrapping her arms around his neck. Her face and body may have been hidden from the camera, but fans were quick to recognise her ‘I know’ wrist tattoo.

August 2022

People begin to notice the age gap between Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler after a picture of Austin’s ex-girlfriend Vanessa meeting a young Kaia on a Disney red carpet goes viral. Vanessa was 19 at the time – and dating Zac Efron - whilst Kaia was just six.

What is the age gap between Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber?

Kaia Gerber is now 21 years old and Austin Butler is 31, meaning that there's a ten-year age gap between them.

December 2022

Austin heads to Cabo, Mexico with Kaia and her family to celebrate the new year. The Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure actor is pictured taking pictures of Kaia on the beach.

After being told that he was now being deemed 'The Internet's Best Boyfriend' in an interview Austin said, 'Is that right? Oh gees!'

January 2023

Kaia supports Austin at the Graceland memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley.

10 January 2023

Whilst Kaia may not have been Austin’s date to the Golden Globes, that didn’t stop her showing her support for him backstage when they were photographed locking lips after he picked up the award for Best Actor.

13 March 2023

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber rock the red carpet yet again at Vanity Fair’s Academy Awards after-party, following Austin’s nomination for Best Actor.

Kaia wore another Celine halter neck dress, this time covered in silver sequins.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

16 March 2023

The pair take a break from red carpets and head to Mexico for a romantic getaway together.

31 March 2023

Kaia and Austin visit some kids at Children’s Hospital LA, evening doing arts and crafts and even singing a few songs with them.

26 April 2023

The duo attend the Time 100 Gala, where Austin was named as one of the most influential figures of the year.

Kaia wore a more muted look this time, a dark gray backless Khaite gown.

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber at the Time 100 Gala

April 2023

Rumours emerge that Kaia and Austin are engaged and keeping it quiet, but the reports are denied by Austin’s reps.

25 May 2023

The pair are spotted grabbing dinner with Kaia’s parents Randy Gerber and Cindy Crawford in LA.

27 May 2023

Kaia and Austin are spotted walking Kaia’s dog Milo in LA.

May 2023

Source tell Radar Online that the pair have decided to take things to the next step and move in together saying, 'He's always at her place, and she's always at his place, so they figured why not just live together. It sounds cheesy, but their relationship is the real deal.'

They continue, 'After two weeks of dating, Kaia told him that she loves him, and now she's asked him to move into her Los Angeles home.'

5 July 2023

The duo head back to Paris and are spotted having a romantic dinner date inside Hotel Costes.