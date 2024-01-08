This Is Victoria Beckham’s Secret To Achieving Healthy, Glowing Skin At Home

One thing Victoria Beckham is focusing on in the new year? Good skin. In the current climate of cringey 'new year, new me' mantras and the new Ins and Outs for 2024 trend taking over TikTok, VB's simple approach to January is refreshing and one that we can certainly get on board with. This weekend, she took to Instagram to prove just how invested she is in healthy skin after sharing her easy two-step morning skincare routine with her 32.6 million followers, revealing the A-list secret to at-home skin maintenance: LED light therapy.

Posting on Instagram, Beckham said, 'More is more with my skincare routine! From LED lights to dermaplaning and masking, my skincare routine is extensive!' We would expect no less from our Posh Spice. On Stories, VB went on to explain, 'I have noticed such a difference using an at home LED light, and I try to use it every night.'

From the looks of Beckham's indulgent skincare-filled weekend, one thing is certain: she knows her stuff. From her stripped back, minimalist approach to skincare products to her penchant for dermaplaning, which effectively removes dead skin cells and allows for better product absorption, VB's approach to skincare is holistic and well-rounded. Her love of LED light therapy is also shared by many other celebs.

Hailed as an industry gold standard in the world of advanced skincare, LED light therapy is a non-invasive, pain-free treatment that uses light at different wavelengths to trigger the skin's renewal process at a cellular level, according to Dr Raj Arora, NHS GP and the founder of The Facebible Clinic.

'Light emitting diode (LED) wavelengths enter the skin’s layers and stimulate the skin’s natural healing mechanisms. A well-known, popular LED light therapy is red light. This uses wavelengths to help treat wrinkles and also skin conditions like psoriasis. LED face masks emit light at different wavelengths to address specific concerns. As light wavelengths increase so does the depth of penetration. Red light therapy can be emitted from the mask to help reduce fine lines, encourage collagen production and can help reduce inflammation. LED light therapy can also be used to kill acne causing bacteria, thus reducing breakouts. Most masks emit either one wavelength or a range of wavelengths so that treatments can be programmed to address different skin concern,' Dr Raj explains.

She adds, 'LED face masks can aid skin cells to speed up repair by improving blood flow and skin oxygenation. Regularly using an LED face mask may also help to lift and pump skin over time. It can also be used as an adjunct to your skincare routine and may help aid better absorption of topical skincare products.'

Victoria's LED session captures her lit up under florescent blue lights which can only mean she opted for blue light therapy in her at-home treatment, which Dr Raj explains 'is popular to help treat acne and oily skin'. VB's device of choice is the Celluma PRO which comes in at a cool £1995. The nifty, award-winning device features medical-grade technology and features three modes that are adept at treating acne, wrinkles and pain. If the near £2k price point is enough to make you wince, fret not, there are countless LED light therapy masks you can enjoy at home for a fraction of the cost. Shop our favourites below.