Wondered How Margot Robbie Has Flawless Skin? She Uses This Skin Tool, Now In The Black Friday Sale

by Renee Washington
Updated

Amidst the whirlwind of premieres and appearances that followed the release of Barbie this year, Margot Robbie's skin remained unscathed and radiant. How did she maintain that flawless glow amid the chaos? Enter the CurrentBody Skin x ZIIP Lift and Brighten Kit – her secret to looking perpetually photo-ready.

In Robbie's own words, 'I've been using this nanocurrent and microcurrent device called ZIIP which has given me noticeable results. I'm not paid by the brand or anything, it's really, really good.' Let’s dive into the magic of the CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Face Mask – a clinically proven powerhouse boasting 132 LED bulbs. The red light (633nm) acts like a collagen and elastin superhero, while the near-infrared (830nm) goes beneath the surface, boosting blood circulation for an instant brightness and glow all in 14 minutes.

Margot Robbie (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

If Robbie isn't enough, the rest of Hollywood also can't get enough of CurrentBody, either. Believe it or not, this beauty tool has amassed quite the fan club, with Victoria Beckham singing its praises and it even made a cameo on Emily in Paris. Even supermodels can’t resist the allure of LED skin toolsKate Moss often reaches for her trusty LED face mask between her busy fashion week schedule.

Now, here’s the exciting part: this skin-transforming tool has already hit the Black Friday sales and is 30% off, up until the 10th December while stock lasts.

1. CurrentBody Skin x ZIIP Lift &amp; Brighten Kit - Black Friday Offer

2. ZIIP HALO Complete Gift Set - Black Friday Offer

