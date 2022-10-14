The £19 Mask That Both Kate And Lila Moss Wear – And How You Can Buy It Too

There is something wholly unmatched about the feeling that comes with putting your loved ones on to beauty products that are so good they soon become part of their daily routines. The feeling is even more satisfying when that person is your mother. But what happens when your mother is one of the biggest beauty icons of the modern era?

In a Beauty Secrets YouTube video posted by British Vogue, Lila Moss explains that using the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, £19, is one her favourite parts of her skincare routine, and adds 'my mum actually recently stole my one so I had to go and buy a new one.'

Earlier this year, Kate Moss included the lip mask in her own Beauty Secrets video, saying, 'this is Laneige, Lila told me about it, it's a sleep mask and it's so good.'

Their joint love affair of the product is not surprising - it's a favourite amongst beauty editors and celebrities, like model Iman. This is Korean beauty at its finest. Infused with the brand's Moisture Wrap technology and a Berry Mix Complex, a nourishing coat of this across the lips at bedtime will ensure you wake with soft, supple lips come morning.

It's certainly the answer to any chapped-lipped woes we will soon be reacquainted with now that winter is around the corner. If for some reason you don't take to daily balms, this will remedy you perfectly because once you apply this generously before bed à la Kate and Lila, you'll be good for the following day - no top-up balm needed.

As Kate explains, this is a sleep mask, but that's not to say it can't be used at different points of the day. The instant hydration hit it provides is a welcome treat whenever your lips call for it. The nourishing blend of vitamin C, coconut oil, shea, murumuru butter and a fruit complex all work in harmony to offer a formula rich in antioxidants and hydration, so lips are protected and well tended to.

It works perfectly under make-up, too. If you're after a low-key look, try applying a light lip line in a flesh-tone shade around the lips and layer this mask in the centre. It will give the 'clean girl aesthetic' a run for its money.