Kate Moss Is Doing Desert Island Discs And We Can’t Wait

She was the undisputed It Girl of the 90s and remains a Great British style icon but Kate Moss has kept a fairly low profile over the last few years. Which is why it’s MAJOR news that Moss is set to give her first mainstream interview in nearly three years when she appears as a guest on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs hosted by Lauren Laverne.

When Is Kate Moss appearing on Desert Island Discs?

Kate will be chatting to Lauren Laverne from 11.15 on Sunday 24 July, 2022 on BBC Radio 4.

How can I listen to Kate Moss on Desert Island Discs?

You can tune in to Kate and Lauren live via FM radio on stations 92-95 FM and 103-105 FM. Alternatively you can listen digitally at BBC Sounds or catch up on the episode via the show’s official website.

What is Desert Island Discs?

For the uninitiated, Radio 4's flagship interview segment has been running for 80 years and more recent episodes have featured everyone from Adele to EastEnders’ June Brown and Olympic Gold-medallist Dame Jessica Ennis Hill. There is an amazing back catalogue of guests including Lily Allen, Marian Keyes, Caitlin Moran, Sam Taylor-Johnson, George Clooney and many, many more.

The format sees a well-known ‘castaway’ – think: celebrities, academics and athletes, plus politicians and everyone inbetween – invited on to the show to discuss which eight records, plus a book and a luxury item, they would bring with them to a (hypothetical) desert island. The resulting conversation gives intimate insight into the guests’ personal lives and hilarious snippets of their histories and has been a BBC stalwart since 1942.

Which records will be on Kate Moss’s Desert Island Discs?

We can only hazard a guess at what – and who – Kate will spill the beans on during her interview, but as the poster-woman for the hedonism of the 90s and 00s and relationships with numerous musicians and A List actors to her name, you can bet she’ll have some STORIES to tell. She basically single-handedly revived the Supermodel and the Rockstar trope which dominated the pop-culture of the 60s and 70s, and was good friends with Anita Pallenberg, ‘muse’ to the Rolling Stones and wife of the band’s guitarist Keith Richards – so we wouldn’t be surprised to hear the Grandads of Rock spring up.

She also famously wrote lyrics for and sang on a track on her ex-boyfriend Pete Doherty’s band Babyshambles second album Shotter’s Nation.