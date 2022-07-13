Molly-Mae’s Favourite Firming Moisturiser Is Heavily Discounted In The Amazon Prime Day Sale

by Laura Capon |

Amazon might not have originally been your go-to destination for beauty buys, but prepare for a rethink. This Prime Day our baskets are full.

First there are the half price facial ice rollers that Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney swears by, not forgetting the supplements Jennifer Aniston takes every day.

In an interview with Molly Mae earlier this year, she shared with us some of her favourite beauty products, including the Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, which Molly Mae said she loves.

This rich silky moisturiser is great if you're struggling with dry or dehydrated skin in this balmy weather, plus it plumps the appearance of fine lines.

While Molly Mae swears by the original, due to its popularity Elemis did launch a further two versions. One with SPF30 and another Ultra Rich version.

Excitingly enough, all three formulas are in this year's Prime Day Sale for between 29 to 35% off. Meaning you can pick up a large 100ml pot for £62.30 instead of £89.00

Just be warned that if you pick one up for yourself, your mum is guaranteed to want one as well.

Shop Molly Mae's Favourite Firming Moisturiser: