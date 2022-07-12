News Flash: Ice Rollers Are Half Price In The Amazon Prime Day Sale

by Laura Capon |

As the latest UK heatwave has us all desperately trying any and every hack to stay cool, now is the time to channel your inner Cassie from Euphoria and buy a facial ice roller.

While you paid over the odds to get a last-minute paddling pool and your hourly fan use is racking up your electricity bill, this purchase, thanks to the Amazon Prime Day sale, will cost you less than a tenner.

Facial ice rollers aren't just a gimmick either, in fact they have multiple benefits. The massaging action helps to stimulate your body's lymphatic drainage system, reducing puffiness and draining excess fluid, whilst the freezing temperature constricts blood vessels, making your skin appear tighter, brighter all while temporarily reducing redness. Talk about a multi-tasker.

Many celebrities and make-up artists swear by the tool including Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney who used her own one in that iconic Cassie scene - her 4am wake-up call and next-level pre-high-school beauty routine.

Speaking to Allure Sydney said, "So I bring this everywhere I go. It’s just an ice roller off Amazon and I live by it, as it just wakes me up and I feel like it makes my skin feel good and takes away any puffiness. I just literally roll. I could do this for a really long time."

Shop: Ice Rollers For Up To Half Price In The Amazon Prime Day Sale

“I make sure I get both sides of my face and my jaw line," Sydney added. "I just leave in my freezer. I have multiple just in case I leave one on set, and I put one in my trailer in my refrigerator.”

So not only is this a purchase that will bring some much-needed relief during this hot weather, but it's also one you'll continue to use post-heatwave.