Jennifer Aniston’s Daily Supplement Is A Steal In The Amazon Prime Day Sale

by Laura Capon |

We know that Jennifer Aniston is dedicated to her wellness routine and over the years we've all come to learn rather a lot about it.

In 2021 she shared her daily routine with Shape and explained that growing up her mum was a "real health fanatic". After what Jen described as a "rebellion" when she first moved out, Jen explained "I committed to being mindful of what I put into my body".

Her morning routine is expertly crafted, the perfect balance of mind and body. The first thing she does is walk her dogs, then she grabs a coffee, meditates and journals.

Jen is so disciplined that she won't look at her phone or reply to any emails until she has exercised both her body and mind.

Nutrition is a huge part of Jennifer's life and after being a longtime fan, Jen joined supplement brand, Vital Proteins as their Chief Creative Officer back in 2020.

Her favourite supplement is collagen and she adds the Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides to her coffee or smoothie saying, "I felt such a difference in my workouts and joints, and my nails became rock hard".

Looking to upgrade your daily routine Jen An style? You're in luck because Jen's favourite supplement is included in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

