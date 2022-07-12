We Were Not Prepared For All The Elemis Products Available In The Amazon Prime Day Sale

by Laura Capon |

If you're not taking this Amazon Prime Day sale as an opportunity to stock up on your beauty wish list, you are missing out.

We've already got Sydney Sweeney's £10 facial ice roller in our basket and now it's time to up the anti with one of our favourite beauty brands.

Everyone from your mum to your sister to your brother loves a bit of Elemis and if you've been waiting to try your first product, repurchase one you loved or even try something new, now is the time to do it.

If you're looking for some recommendations, let us be your guide.

Elemis are known for their cleansing balms and with so many variations to choose from, it can be hard to make a decision.

We personally love the Superfood AHA Glow Cleansing Butter, which makes removing your make-up something you actively look forward to at the end of the day. While it's normally £30, you can get it for a whopping 47% off.

If you have more sensitive skin, we're also huge fans of their Pro-Collagen Naked Cleansing Balm which is fragrance-free and costs just £29.48 in the sale instead of £44.

Their Pro-Collagen Marine Cream is one of their most iconic products and the one your mum is most likely to fight you for and there's a saving on that of 38%.

If you want a lighter layer of hydration, try the Superfood Glow Priming Moisturiser, which is the dream make-up base if you like a glowing finish.

Shop these and more of our favourites below:

Shop Our Edit Of The Elemis Amazon Prime Day Sale: