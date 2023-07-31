Medicube’s Age-R Booster-H: Everything You Need To Know About Hailey Bieber’s Go-To K-Beauty Skin Tool

Hailey Bieber has built quite the reputation for sparking a beauty trends and being a reliable source of product recommendations. When she's not showcasing her own stellar range of Rhode Beauty products during GRWMs, you'll often find the 'clean girl' aesthetic poster girl putting us on to under-the-radar beauty buys that are truly worth their salt. See her recent TikTok for the proof: nestled among a line up of scrubs, sheet masks and recent launches from her Rode Beauty collection, Hailey spotlights Medicube's Age-R Booster-H a hi-tech skincare device that has become a viral hit - and for good reason.

Walking us through her 'skin prep for a shoot day,' Hailey presents her 11 million followers with a 10-step skincare routine, including multi-applications of her new Rhode Glazing Milk, £29, facial massaging and arguably the most intriguing portion of the entire GRWM – Step 5: gliding Medicube's Age-R Booster-H, £299, over her entire face. For those less acquainted with the product, it may have appeared to be another lavish gimmick in an already elaborate regime, but for skincare enthusiasts catching sight of the device will have stirred excitement.

What is the Medicube Age-R Booster-H?

The Medicube's Age-R Booster-H device has steadily built a cult following online, amassing 85.4 million views on TikTok alone, with many claiming it to be the single skincare tool necessary in taking glass skin to the next level. Created by Medicube, a K-Beauty brand centred on dermacosmetics and results-driven products, the skin tool is being enjoyed the world over for its glow-giving benefits. But there is real science behind the magic, of course.

How does the Medicube Age-R Booster-H work?

The tool creates temporary, non-damaging electro-passageways via electrical stimulation on the skin surface, which enables active ingredients to pass rapidly into the skin and allows for enhanced product penetration. In fact, the brand claims the Age-R Booster-H can increase skin permeability by 490% and aids ingredient absorption for 24 hours after each use. It has a 360° holistic approach to results, too, which aims to enhance overall skin health, radiance, and elasticity over time.

What are the effects of the Medicube Age-R Booster-H?

According to clinical studies by the brand, skin glossiness improves by 57.4%, pore volume improves by 28.5% and there is a noticeable difference in acne, redness, texture and brightness. Perhaps the biggest lure of the product comes from knowing all of this is achieved pain-free, at home and without the need for invasive treatment or downtime.

Hailey isn't the only one reaching for the tool either. Fellow beauty obsessive Lily Collins has also been known to use the device. Her make-up artist Fiona Stiles revealed that she used the tool on Lily ahead of make-up application during the Met Gala earlier this year. If you've always wondered how Lily gets her glow – now you know.

Shop: Hailey Bieber's Go-To Skincare Tool