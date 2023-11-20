This Beauty Brand Is Offering Free Dermatologist Appointments For Black Friday

Black Friday is almost upon us again and this year there are more beauty bargains to be had than ever thanks to some of your favourite beauty retailers. Whether you use the global sale day to stock up on your established bathroom cabinet essentials, or as an excuse to finally treat yourself to those high-end luxury buys that - until now - you've deemed far too expensive, the likelihood is you're primed to browse and primed to spend. But what if we told you that this year, one beauty brand was offering up something most beauty editors consider the gold standard of all beauty buys for free?

We're talking about a dermatologist appointment. Where is the use in spending hundreds on the new 'it' skin buy if you're not one hundred percent sure that it's going to suit your skin? Any beauty journalist worth their salt will tell you that if you're willing to invest in your skincare, you should be kicking things up with a dermatologist appointment.

With that in mind, established French pharmacy favourite La Roche-Posay has pledged to host a 'Back Friday Shutdown', which will see the brand shut down its website from 21st-27th November to encourage customers to open up about their skin concerns. It means it's taking La Roche-Posay's expert-approved skincare products out of the Black Friday equation - a bold move during a time when, traditionally speaking, beauty buys are likely to fly off the shelves - and instead offering up a wealth of skincare expertise to its loyal customers.

Instead, from tomorrow until Cyber Monday between 9am and 7pm, La Roche-Posay will be offering 1000 virtual skin consultations with dermatologists, doctors and other skin experts, completely free of charge. Yes, you read that right. For this coming week only, La Roche-Posay is lifting the barriers that often restrict many of us from booking in with a dermatologist, a doctor who specialises in skin or a skin expert - the cost, the time and the location factors. Each session is virtual and free.

The brand's team of experts will be on hand to deal with concerns across a range of skin topics, from basic skincare questions to conditions including pigmentation, dry skin, redness and irritation, to name a few. And while they cannot advise on any medical concerns, the hope is that their guidance will enable customers to make more educated, tailored decisions when shopping for skincare going forward.

Dr Justine Hextall, participating consultant dermatologist with the brand says, 'getting the right advice, and then the right products, will save you in the long term,' and that's truly the best kind of Black Friday offer you could possibly get as far as your skin is concerned.

How do La Roche-Posay's dermatology consultations work?

La Roche-Posay is offering 1000 free consultations starting 9am tomorrow until 7pm on 27th November, which will last 20 minutes. To book, head to La Roche-Posay's website where you can select the type of consultation you'd like.

Choose between a consultation with a dermatologist or doctor, or with one of the brand's skincare experts. The website clearly indicates which type of consultation is best for you based on your skin needs. For example, if your concern is pigmentation, dry skin induced irritation or acne, a consultation with a dermatologist or doctor would be best suited to you. Alternatively, if you have general questions about your skin or skincare, your consultation would be better placed with a skincare expert.

Simply fill out the short form on the website page and a member of the team will confirm your booking.