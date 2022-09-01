Everything You Need To Know About Kate Moss And Her New Wellness Brand Cosmoss

When news broke that Kate Moss was launching a wellness brand the beauty industry cried 'Goop 2.0', but there are significant differences between Cosmoss - Kate's near eponymous wellness brand - and Gwyneth Paltrow's well established powerhouse.

Kate Moss Reveals All

The brand's literature hails Cosmoss as 'a place where wellness and hedonism coexist', a reflection of Kate's playful take on wellness - she might practice yoga and meditation on a daily basis, but Kate has no interest in forgetting her incessantly papped party days of old.

'Cosmoss draws on my life experiences, my journey and my transformation,' Kate says, 'each product has been meticulously crafter with wellbeing in mind and designed to unlock new rituals leading you to find inner balance and love.'

'Using only the purest ingredients,' Kate continues, 'from the Sacred Mist,' - an essential oil laden perfume-meets-pillow-mist -, 'to the exquisite skincare to the uplifting tea blends, every infusion draws on nature to centre and complete you.' 'A story of reconnection from soul to surface,' Kate enthuses, 'there is a magic to Cosmoss and I can't wait for you all to uncover it, just as I did.'

Every Product In Kate Moss' Cosmoss Collection