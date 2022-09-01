Everything You Need To Know About Kate Moss And Her New Wellness Brand Cosmoss

When news broke that Kate Moss was launching a wellness brand the beauty industry cried 'Goop 2.0', but there are significant differences between Cosmoss - Kate's near eponymous wellness brand - and Gwyneth Paltrow's well established powerhouse.
Kate Moss Reveals All
The brand's literature hails Cosmoss as 'a place where wellness and hedonism coexist', a reflection of Kate's playful take on wellness - she might practice yoga and meditation on a daily basis, but Kate has no interest in forgetting her incessantly papped party days of old.
'Cosmoss draws on my life experiences, my journey and my transformation,' Kate says, 'each product has been meticulously crafter with wellbeing in mind and designed to unlock new rituals leading you to find inner balance and love.'
Cosmoss draws on my life experiences, my journey and my transformation
Kate Moss
'Using only the purest ingredients,' Kate continues, 'from the Sacred Mist,' - an essential oil laden perfume-meets-pillow-mist -, 'to the exquisite skincare to the uplifting tea blends, every infusion draws on nature to centre and complete you.' 'A story of reconnection from soul to surface,' Kate enthuses, 'there is a magic to Cosmoss and I can't wait for you all to uncover it, just as I did.'
Every Product In Kate Moss' Cosmoss Collection
Kate Moss' Wellness Range Cosmoss - Grazia 2022
An eau de parfum charged with essential oils - think orange flower, bergamot and cedarwood – made to boost your mood and calm your mind in a matter of spritzes. A day-perfume-meets-pillow-spray.
Cannabidiol is the MVP here too, and works alongside bakuchiol – a natural alternative to retinol – avocado oil and niacinamide - an effective anti-inflammatory - to firm and smooth skin without irritating it.
A face oil made with calming cannabidiol – a non-psychoactive chemical derived from the cannabis plant – and a powerhouse of brightening antioxidants. The secret behind Kate’s 2022 glow perhaps.
Pricey for a cleanser, but if decadence is your end game look no further. Its CBD-laced formula cleans without stripping your skin and works to regulate sebum production too. Breakouts need not apply.
Kate’s 360-degree approach to wellness involves luxed-up beverages, and we’re not complaining. Made with too many botanicals to name – nettle leaf, herb and ginger root all play a part – Dawn Tea is geared towards stimulating your immune system and waking up your senses.
As for Dusk Tea, a cocktail of ingredients including chamomile flower, fennel fruit and lemon balm help ease digestion, relieve stress and pave the way for a good night’s sleep.