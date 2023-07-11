The Cult Of Elizabeth Arden’s Eight Hour Cream Explained

Ask any beauty aficionado worth their salt about their most-rated beauty buys and somewhere on the list you're bound to find Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour Cream. Since it first launched in 1930, the multi-tasking balm has developed an established cult following, with everyone from Victoria Beckhamand Zendaya to Prince Harry admitting to their love of this bathroom cabinet mainstay.

Why does everyone love Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour Cream?

Euphoria's make-up director, Doniella Davy, once shared Zendaya's go-to essential on set, saying, 'Her look is always super simple: it’s no make-up. We went with her total natural skin texture—I would just accentuate the bags under her eyes, or put this red eyeshadow around her eyelash line, or even trace over her veins on her temple . We also used this Elizabeth Arden product called Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant that Z loves to keep her face really moist.'

And she's not the only one – Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour Cream is fit for royals, too. It was allegedly a favourite of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the brand was granted a 'Royal Warrant of Appointment' by The Queen, which saw it become a fixture in the royal household throughout her 70-year reign. Similarly, Princess Diana and Prince Harry are renowned fans too. In a now infamous line in his memoir Spare, Harry remembers how he used the product to remedy a pretty intimate ailment, referencing his mother's love of the product in the same paragraph.

Recalling treating penile frostbite after a trip to the North Pole, Harry writes 'The last place I wanted to be was Frostnipistan, I'd been trying some home remedies, including one recommended by a friend. She'd urged me to apply Elizabeth Arden cream.' Recognising the recommendation Harry responds to his friend saying, 'My mum used that on her lips. You want me to put that on my todger?'

'It works, Harry. Trust me,' she responds. While Harry doesn't confirm if it did indeed work in the way he hoped, he does point out an important feature of the best-selling product: it's skin soothing benefits. Keen to know about the cult classic? Read on.

What can you use Elizabeth Arden’s Eight Hour Cream for?

The brand lists eight official uses: body moisture; hydrating nails and cuticles; calming irritation; taming hair and brows; protecting skin; soothing dry hands; highlighting cheeks and treating windburn (perhaps Prince Harry was on to something after all).

What's in Elizabeth Arden’s Eight Hour Cream?

Over the years, Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour Cream has reached icon status thanks to a unique ability repair and protect, and at the centre of it all is an award-winning formula. Clinically proven to improve the skin's barrier function in 30 minutes, the product is made up of an occlusive petrolatum base, which works to soften skin, antioxidant-rich vitamin E, moisturising castor seed oil and inflammatory-busting salicylic acid.

The history behind Elizabeth Arden’s Eight Hour Cream?

The cult favourite has been around since 1930, when the Elizabeth Arden fashioned an apricot-toned concoction to soothe skin. The name Eight Hour was coined after a client used the cream on her child’s grazed knee only to find that 'eight hours later', it was better. The award-winning formula's healing properties have been reimagined in recent years and the Eight Hour® Cream Collection now includes the Eight Hour Cream All-Over Miracle Oil, £32, that can be used on the face, body and hair, and a lip strengthening Eight Hour® Cream Intensive Lip Repair Balm, £22, as well as a host of other skin-transforming buys.

