The Affordability Of The Queen’s Favourite Beauty Products Is Testament To How Modest A Monarch She Was

As a country mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II and the end of the modern Elizabethan era, thoughts turn to the monarch's legacy. Lauded for her unwavering sense of duty, her quiet stoicism and deep compassion, the Queen will also be fondly remembered for her characteristically bright sartorial choices - Sophie, Countess of Wessex, revealed in the documentary Our Queen At 90, 'she needs to stand out so people can say, "I saw the Queen", her iconic hairstyle that she altered very little over the years, and her penchant for a statement lipstick.

The Queen was, in fact, rarely seen without a bold red or pink lipstick, whereas she preferred to keep her manicures muted, opting for glossy nude nails every time. Many thought she was following royal protocol by steering clear of more vibrant nail polish colours, but royal correspondent Omid Schoobie told Bazaar.com in 2018, that such regulations were the stuff of legend.

©Getty

Though you might not have recognised it at the time, looking back there was a certain comfort to be found in the consistency the Queen deliberately delivered in her appearance, from her copy-and-paste court shoes to her hats, her jolly lipsticks and her handbags.

And then you think back to her beauty favourites, her mainstays, some of which we'll delve into here. The smell of Yardley's English Lavender for example - for many it is a hugely nostalgic scent, reminiscent of much loved grandmothers, of tea room visits and family outings. Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour Cream, too, might have long been a handbag fail-safe for an elderly relative you were close to. All reported favourites of Queen Elizabeth II, these readily available beauty heroes give you a very human sense of who members of the royal family, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince Harry, of who they have lost - a beloved grandmother and mother.

What Were The Queen's Favourite Beauty Products?

You'd be forgiven for expecting the Queen's beauty cabinet to have been filled with luxurious lotions and potions, but most of the products the Queen was reported to consider her mainstays, actually lie on the more affordable end of the beauty product spectrum.

The Queen was always rigorously private about the identity of her go-to skincare, haircare and make-up buys, but over the years a few details naturally escaped the net, and they give us an insight into just how modest a monarch Queen Elizabeth II was.

These Were The Queen's Favourite Beauty Products According To Reports