Save A Third On Victoria Beckham’s Go-To Skin Balm In The Amazon Prime Day Sale

The beauty market is so saturated that to make it into the hall of fame you really have to stand out from the crowd, but when your celebrity fans include Victoria Beckham, Zendaya and even The Queen herself, it's safe to say you've made it.

Multi-purpose balms are a handbag staple, thanks to their ability to do everything from nourish rough elbows, soften dry cuticles, soothe chapped lips, groom brows and even use as a natural-looking highlighter.

While there are plenty of multi-purpose balms to choose from these days, there is one that is widely considered the OG, the one that started it all, the one that was originally designed for horses' hooves would you believe.

That is of course the iconic Elizabeth Arden 8 Hour Cream which was launched way back in 1930 and formulated by Elizabeth herself.

It stopped being exclusive to horses after it was used to treat a child's grazed knee and made a visible difference in just 8 hours. That's also how it got its iconic name.

The Queen is such a fan that it's reported she uses it twice a day to moisturise. Maybe that's her secret to looking so good at 97?

If you haven't tried this cult product, now is the time because it's on sale in Amazon's Prime Day.

