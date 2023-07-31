The Body Shop’s New And Improved Vitamin C Range Is All You Need For A Summer Glow

The world of skincare can be a double-edged sword; while it is essential on the journey to a healthy complexion, the sheer volume of options can sometimes leave you feeling downtrodden. When confusion strikes, the best course of action is to seek refuge in the gold standard ingredients of skincare – those science-backed ingredients proven to heal and renew. From retinol to niacinimide, each has its own purpose and place in the skincare hall of fame, but when it comes to glowing skin none fare as well as vitamin C.

With four billion views on TikTok and global Google searches for vitamin C soaring by 1000% since 2020 according to WGSN, the popularity of the hero ingredient shows no signs of waning since many of us (73% in fact) have upgraded our skincare game since the pandemic.

But while it's an ingredient that comes highly recommended by skincare experts the world over, it's also a volatile one. It all comes down to chemistry – being water-soluble, the vitamin becomes unstable in water formulas and often degrades once exposed to oxygen. Air, light and heat are all variables that can impact the efficacy of the solution, causing it to oxidate. If you've ever wondered why your old vitamin C has changed in colour, now you know. Considering its sensitivity, capturing quality vitamin C in products requires serious work. Luckily, The Body Shop has been hard at work, developing a new and improved iteration of its best-selling Vitamin C range.

The Body Shop Vitamin C Range

Featuring improved formulae of its well-loved 2-in-1 exfoliating cleanser the Vitamin C Glow Cleansing Polish, £14, and the refreshing gel-based Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Moisturiser, £22, the brand's existing range hasn't just received a sprucing up but has been met with three new products, too.

The supercharged Vitamin C Glow Revealing Serum, £30, indulgent Vitamin C Overnight Glow Revealing Mask, £24, and the innovative Vitamin C Concealer, £17, are all new additions to the range and each boast a super-charged formula. Packed with concentrations of up to 10% and made with at least 90% ingredients of natural origin that are free from animal testing – they're also ethically-sourced in line with the brand's values since its inception in 1976 – the range is centred on one of nature’s richest sources of vitamin C: Amazonian camu camu berry extract.

Rich in antioxidants, this South American native ingredient protects skin from free radicals and other oxidising agents that take a toll on the complexion. In the mix, you will also find bakuchiol, a newer ingredient which has been in the spotlight in recent years for being a natural alternative to retinol. The combination of this herb will soon help improve the appearance of uneven pigmentation and skin texture and is the star ingredient the range's new Vitamin C Glow Revealing Serum, enriched with 10% vitamin C – the brand's highest concentration to date.

Want radiant, healthy-looking skin? Arm yourself with these glow-givers pronto.

1. Vitamin C Glow Cleansing Polish - A hybrid exfoliating cleanser which combines two key skincare steps into one

2. Vitamin C Glow Boosting Moisturiser - A lightweight, refreshing, gel-based daily cream with Camu camu berry

3. Vitamin C Glow Revealing Serum - Powered by the brand's highest concentration of vitamin C yet: 10%

4. Vitamin C Overnight Glow Revealing Mask - A clever cocktail of vitamin C, resurfacing lactic acid