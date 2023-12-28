This Is The Vitamin C Serum I’m Reaching For To Brighten My Dull, Post-Christmas Complexion

Cheese. Champagne. Celebrations. Repeat. It’s really no wonder that at Christmas time my skin has a mind of its own. Normally, when I’m eating healthily and working out, my complexion is largely acceptable. I’ll get a spot here and there, yes, but it’s certainly void of the dull, grey-toned pallorthat it seems to reliably boast each and every Twixmas.

Of course, I’m putting the change in my complexion down to the change in my habits. I'm one of many who find their skin fluctuates during the winter. There’s more food, more booze, more central heating…and considerably less exercise - we’ve all received the accusatory 'There have been changes in your active energy and step trends,' iPhone notification, at this point.

It’s hardly surprising, then, that these lifestyle changes wreak havoc when it comes to the normal function of our skin. Rocketing serum production means an increase in blocked pores and a duller complexion that lacks radiance. And despite my attempts to eat healthier and up my water consumption at this point, sometimes it takes the big guns to get my complexion back on track.

Before Application: It's common for skin to be duller and less radiant post Christmas

Thankfully, I’ve become well versed in the ultimate solution. If you’re not yet acquainted with SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Antioxidant Vitamin C Serum then allow me to introduce you to a complexion game changer.

A little goes a long way

What Does The SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Antioxidant Vitamin C Serum Do?

According to SkinCeuticals, the C E Ferulic Serum is 'designed to offer advanced protection against environmental aggressors.' This is thanks to trio of hero ingredients - vitamins C, E and ferulic acid. The results? A serum that promotes a brighter and more evenly-toned complexion, within just a few uses.

How to Use The SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Antioxidant Vitamin C Serum?

Use it once and your skin won’t be transformed to Hailey Bieber levels of radiance, but use it twice and there’s a high chance you’ll see a marked difference in tone, texture and luminosity.

At £165 it's expensive, granted, but, I’ve been applying a mere pea-sized amount over freshly cleansed skin each morning and can confirm a little goes a long way. I’ll press it into my skin, and allow the slightly oily texture to sink in – it’s not sticky or uncomfortable. I’ll then follow with my moisturiser and SPF and go about my day.

The texture errs on the oilier side, but isn't sticky.

Our Verdict

Rachael Martin, junior beauty editor:

'I’ve been reaching for this one for around a year now and although it's expensive, it's one of the only products that truly transforms my skin when it's in need of some extra TLC. While there's no denying it's a splurge (it comes in at a hefty £165) when I see tangible results so quickly it's worth saving my pennies for - especially when I can forgo regular facials as a result. One bottle lasts around six months and reveals brighter and more radiant skin - making it a must for this time of year. Would recommend.'

After Application: My skin looks brighter and more radiant