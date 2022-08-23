The Best High Street Beauty Buys That Need Your Attention Right Now

Ok, we'll say it: while splurging on fancy formulations and luxe packaging can often feel good, there is such a thrill that comes with finding a beauty bargain. More often than not, your favourite £60 bronzer will have a £20 dupe that's just as good as the real thing - although you may have to kiss a few frogs before you find it.
It's safe to say that we've rifled through an abundance of high street make-up and skincare bargains in our time, in pursuit of finding our holy grails. We can now say, with confidence, that we've found the best, most affordable high street beauty products for some guilt-free shopping.
From the lightest SPF that protects all year round to the blusher that supplies just the right amount of glow, here's the crème de la crème of the high street. Shop our top picks below.
SHOP: The Best High Street Beauty Buys
1. Weleda Skin Food Moisturiser
Famed for its incomparable hydrating properties, the Weleda Skin Food Moisturiser is a cult high-street skincare product. The multi-purpose cream harnesses the power of pansy, chamomile and calendula to help calm irritation and leave you with an enviable glow.
2. Maybelline Colossal Curl Bounce Mascara
Given the sheer volume of affordable mascaras out there, finding the best was quite the challenge. Even so, the trophy, without doubt, goes to the Maybelline Colossal Mascara. It separates the lashes beautifully, providing length and volume minus the clumps. Joely Walker, Grazia's head of beauty says: 'I’ve never had so many compliments on my lashes before, which says it all, really. Expect full volume, impressive curl and no 2pm smudges.'
3. L'Oréal Paris True Match Liquid Foundation with SPF and Hyaluronic
The L'Oreal True Match Foundation has made quite the name for itself - and for good reason. It's not often that you come by a lightweight foundation with impressive coverage, hydrating qualities and a wide shade range, but L'Oreal's True Match does all that, and then some. Hannah Banks-Walker, Grazia's head of fashion commerce says: 'I've used True Match every day for about a million years and, without sounding big-headed, I always get compliments about my skin. That's how great this foundation is – it's a very lightweight formula that still offers great coverage and gives your skin a natural glow.'
4. Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Lipstick
If you're a fan of liquid lipsticks, then you'll know how tricky it is to find the right one. Priced just under £10, Maybelline's SuperStay boasts intense pigmentation and 12-hour wear, making it one of the most impressive liquid lipsticks on the high street, by a mile.
5. ZARA, Hydro Glow Tinted Moisturiser
Zara's tinted moisturiser is finally here, and it's already making waves. The product boasts a hydrating and lightweight coverage with a formula that simply sinks into the skin. It works to even out skin tone, conceal imperfections and leave you with a natural glow. Plus, it's available in 18 shade ranges, which - for a high street product - is very impressive.
6. Benefit The POREfessional Face Primer Minimising Pores
This next option might be a little pricier than your average high street product, but we couldn't help but include it. The Benefit POREfessional instantly minimises the appearance of pores, leaving you with an airbrushed, silky appearance and the perfect base for the rest of your make-up.
7. Cerave Moisturising Lotion With Ceramides
A simple, affordable, no-frills moisturiser which effectively hydrates and nourishes the skin. It includes skin-scaffolding ceramides, and also contains hyaluronic acid to promote plumpness, which is much welcome.
8. Isle of Paradise Day Dew Self-Tan Face Mist
With autumn fast approaching, we're already looking for a product that'll keep us glowy and radiant through the chilly season. This colour-correcting self-tan spray from Isle of Paradise is super low maintenance, easy to use and best of all, doesn’t leave streaks on your face or stains on your pillowcase.
9. NYX Professional Makeup Micro Brow Pencil
With over 45,000 rave reviews on Amazon, the NYX Professional Micro Brow Pencil is a fab dupe for the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz. The dual-ended pencil allows you to lightly shade your eyebrows with hairlike strokes, using the spoolie brush to distribute the colour and shape for a natural finish.
10. Maybelline Instant Anti Age Eraser Eye Concealer
If, like us, you suffer from dark circles, then Maybelline's Age Rewind concealer should be on your radar. Effortlessly swipe the concealer across your under-eyes and over any other blemishes, for a natural and illuminating coverage. The goji berry and haloxyl-enriched formula also work to slow down the appearance of ageing, making this a great option for mature skin.
11. Revolution Skincare London, Berry Lip Sleeping Mask
Sometimes a regular lip balm just won't cut it, which is why we love Revolution Skincare's Berry Lip Sleeping Mask. While you're busy getting those Z's, this shea butter and hyaluronic acid-infused lip mask nourishes and hydrates your lips, leaving you with a soft and plump pout come morning.
12. La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF50+ Sun Cream
Given the importance of SPF in our day-to-day beauty routine (no premature ageing for us please) we couldn't help but include our favourite high street SPF. This sun cream is light and silky, and targets longer-form UVA rays, offering even more protection against sun damage.
13. Illamasqua Colour Veil
Liquid/cream blushers are all the rage right now thanks to their natural finish and highly buildable nature. Grazia's Beauty Editor Annie Vischer swears by the Ilmasqua Colour Veil Blusher, saying: "This ballet slipper shade of pink looks just as pretty dabbed across my lips and eyelids as it does the apples of my cheeks. If cream blushers are your calling this is for you.'"
14. Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge
A product that needs no introduction, this beauty sponge by Real Techniques is truly our make-up routine's MVP. It can be used for flawlessly applying liquids, powder and creams to the face, with three distinct surfaces for a sculpted and precise finish.
15. Revolution Skincare x Sali Hughes Must-C Anytime Daily Serum
Skin-brightening hero Vitamin C is a necessary addition to all our make-up routines. The Must-C Serum created by Revolution in collaboration with beauty columnist Sali Hughes contains 15 per cent vitamin C as well as niacinamide to effectively brighten, clarify and even out the complexion of your skin.
