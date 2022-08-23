The Best High Street Beauty Buys That Need Your Attention Right Now

The L'Oreal True Match Foundation has made quite the name for itself - and for good reason. It's not often that you come by a lightweight foundation with impressive coverage, hydrating qualities and a wide shade range, but L'Oreal's True Match does all that, and then some. Hannah Banks-Walker, Grazia's head of fashion commerce says: 'I've used True Match every day for about a million years and, without sounding big-headed, I always get compliments about my skin. That's how great this foundation is – it's a very lightweight formula that still offers great coverage and gives your skin a natural glow.'