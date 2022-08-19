Sophie Habboo Just Revealed The 3 SPF Buys She Always Takes On Holiday

Sophie Habboo is currently soaking up the sun in Mykonos with fiancé Jamie Laing. The pair are due to marry abroad next year, on 19th May to be exact - Sophie let the date slip live on TV despite being adamant that neither of them would reveal it so soon. Less than a year out, Sophie is already planning her beauty prep (read up on all the details here) and making sure to be hyper-vigilant about sun protection during her holidays. Sophie has spoken exclusively to Grazia before about her experience with hyperpigmentation, a journey that has made her cautious about exposing her skin to the sun. With such caution though, comes great SPF knowledge.
Sophie took to Instagram earlier this week to spotlight her three ride-or-die SPF buys. She wrote, 'My holiday must-haves. I reapply all three every 30 mins but this new little Coola guy is making life really easy as it's a spray, so I know I can reapply so easily which is great for holiday!'.
The SPF buys in question? Heliocare Ultra 90 Cream SPF50+, £16.50, Eucerin Oil Control Sun Gel Cream SPF 50+, £18, - Sophie is a Eucerin ambassador and a particular fan of their anti-pigmentation range - and Coola's Guava Mango Spray SPF 50, £25, the spray iteration she raves about in her Story caption. Keen to learn more? Scroll on down:
Shop: Sophie Haboo's 3 Must-Have SPF Buys
Heliocare's cult Ultra 90 Cream is billed as the answer to super high SPF protection for those with ultra sensitive skin. It's safe to use alongside retinoid treatments, post-procedure and following treatments like microdermabrasion. It's lightweight too, making it very comfortable to wear.
A great pick for those prone to breakouts or those who want to keep their complexion shine-free. It's lightweight, non-greasy and promises a dry touch finish. Sophie is an ambassador for Eucerin and a particular fan of their anti-pigmentation range.
The smell of this will have you at hello. It offers a hefty dose of sun protection alongside skin-savvy ingredients like raspberry seed extract, linseed extract and prickly pear extract, all wonderful sources of antioxidants.
Main image credit: Instagram @habboosophie