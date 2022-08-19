Sophie Habboo Just Revealed The 3 SPF Buys She Always Takes On Holiday

Sophie Habboo is currently soaking up the sun in Mykonos with fiancé Jamie Laing. The pair are due to marry abroad next year, on 19th May to be exact - Sophie let the date slip live on TV despite being adamant that neither of them would reveal it so soon. Less than a year out, Sophie is already planning her beauty prep (read up on all the details here) and making sure to be hyper-vigilant about sun protection during her holidays. Sophie has spoken exclusively to Grazia before about her experience with hyperpigmentation, a journey that has made her cautious about exposing her skin to the sun. With such caution though, comes great SPF knowledge.