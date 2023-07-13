Best Wimbledon Beauty Looks Of 2023

Aside from offering up endless edge-of-the-seat Centre Court drama, Wimbledon has built up a reputation for reeling in some of the best fashion and beauty looks of the summer. Stars serve up just as much as the tennis players at this legendary tournament, which is widely regarded as one of the most hotly anticipated events in the British social calendar, attracting celebrities and royals alike year after year.

If you've been keeping up SW19's finest sporting event this year, you'll no doubt have already clockedKate Middleton's mint and pearl Balmain blazer and Sienna Miller's unconventional choice of shoe, but while the fashion takeaways are always guaranteed to be plentiful, we've been keeping a close eye on the beauty moments, too. Kate Middleton was spotted in the royal box applying a cult Clarins lip gloss, for example, one of the only times the Princess of Wales has been caught on camera reapplying a discernible beauty product.

And with the likes of Cara Delevingne, Alexa Chung, Freida Pinto, Charithra Chandra and Nicola Coughlan in the stands this year, we're expecting to strike beauty gold again. Here's a look at the best beauty moments of Wimbledon so far.

Best Celebrity Beauty Looks From Wimbledon 2023