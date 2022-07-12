Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon Lip Gloss Is In The Amazon Prime Day Sale

We happen to know of a lip gloss that Kate Middleton, or rather, the Duchess of Cambridge, likes to carry around on-the-go and you can buy it now in the Amazon Prime Day sale. It's not often that we catch members of the royal family publicly preening, in fact it hardly ever happens, which is why intel on the go-to make-up, skincare, haircare and grooming products of our favourite members of the royal family is so few and far between. Eagle-eyed Wimbledon viewers, however, might have spotted the briefest flash of a lip gloss from none other than the Duchess of Cambridge back in 2019, though, which proved beyond reasonable doubt that this much-loved gloss had found favour with Kate.