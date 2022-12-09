‘I’ve Known You Longer Than I’ve Known My Husband!’: Victoria Beckham And Charlotte Tilbury Just Dropped A Tell-All Video

Prepare yourselves, the ultimate make-up mash-up has landed. Together Victoria Beckham and the beauty legend that is Charlotte Tilbury have dropped a video to celebrate all things make-up and Christmas, with a hefty side of gossip and nostalgia.

The pair go way back, their friendship spans 25 years. 'I've known you longer than I've known my husband!' exclaims Victoria, before they both turn their attention to a photo shoot throwback, a set of iconic pictures photographed by Mert Alas in which both Victoria and husband David Beckham smoulder in black and white. Charlotte remembers tending to them both with her cult classic Magic Cream and both laugh when Victoria says 'David enjoyed it just as much as you.'

The beauty founders made the video to celebrate both Christmas and their enduring friendship. They exchange gifts in typical holiday spirit, and each one functions as a vehicle to key memories, from their favourite moments working together on shoots to the heyday of the Spice Girls - 'I'm desperate to be a Spice Girl!' says Charlotte.

Watch: Victoria Beckham And Charlotte Tilbury Swap Beauty Tips, Presents And Memories In Their Brand-New Video

