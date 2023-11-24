These Victoria Beckham Beauty Products Really Are Wonderful – And They’re On Sale For Black Friday

Autumn 2019 saw Victoria Beckham transition from lauded designer to beauty magnate, with her hotly anticipated namesake make-up and skincare line. And while Beckham had to fight for the respect she now garners in the fashion world, a well-heeled step onto the beauty scene, by contrast, arrived with apparent ease.

A collaboration with Esteé Lauder that debuted in 2016 marked her first foray into the industry and ignited a desire to marry a zeal for cosmetics with her own fashion label. One link-up with Sarah Creal (formerly Head of Global Make-up Development and Marketing at Esteé Lauder) later, and we had Victoria Beckham Beauty.

Spanning from mascara to eyeshadow palettes and the universally adored stain-meets-balm, the Bitten Lip Tint, £32, Beckham has covered nearly all bases with her luxury make-up line. Scroll on down to shop the best of them, currently discounted in the Black Friday sale.

1. Victoria Beckham Posh Gloss Best for glossy lips Price: £ 22.40 (was £28) Description Throwing back to my Spice Girl days, Posh would always wear a high shine clear gloss with a heavy ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Excellent shine Cons Will require regular reapplication

Other colour options

2. Victoria Beckham Bitten Lip Tint Best for a blushed lip Price: £ 28 (was £35) Description For a subtle wash of colour as opposed to a sticky, heavier liquid lipstick or gloss, the Bitten ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Nourishing Cons Needs regular re-application

3. Victoria Beckham Smoky Eye Brick Best eye shadow palette Price: £ 43.20 (was £54) Description Victoria knows her way around a beautiful eyeshadow; her compacts house an entire eye look in one ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Range of colours Cons The signature shade often sells out

5. Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner Best eyeliner Price: £ 24 (was £30) Description Queen of the smudged eyeliner, it was only natural for VB to nail this. This kohl pencil is as ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Smudges beautifully Cons Can be stubborn to remove

6. Victoria Beckham Beauty Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum Best for plumped up skin Price: £ 85.60 (was £85.60) Description Victoria Beckham and Sarah Creal wanted to create the ultimate all-purpose serum. Their aim was to ... read more Pros & Cons Pros A little goes a long way Cons An expensive purchase

7. Victoria Beckham Beauty Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer Best for hydrating Price: £ 112 (was £140) Description This was the first collaboration between Victoria Beckham Beauty and Professor Augustinus Bader, a ... read more Pros & Cons Pros A little goes a long way Cons Expensive Sells out often



Victoria Beckham Beauty Beginnings

The first Victoria Beckham Beauty products arrived in September 2019. At the time Victoria spoke exclusively to Grazia and highlighted a heavy focus on eyes. 'The brand is launching with my Signature Smoky Eye collection - a Smoky Eye Brick, Lid Lustre and Satin Kajal Eye Liner that come in a range of different shades.' As for hero products? 'It’s so hard to choose a hero product but I would say the Smoky Eye Brick could be the one. You can create so many different eye looks with one palette'.

For both Victoria Beckham and Victoria Beckham Beauty, functionality is the order of the day. Each and every product is designed to be just as hard working as the designer herself. 'The range is for people on the move, who have a busy lifestyle and demand a lot from their products. It’s clean, sophisticated, high performing, long-lasting and convenient.'

Victoria is always keen to highlight the amount of thought behind each and every product in the line. 'Each product we have and are creating for the brand is something I’ve felt is missing from my regime or could be better or more streamlined.' From the butter soft liner that subtly defines eyes as easily as it buffs out to a Debbie Harry-worthy fog of liner, to the universally flattering shade selection of shadows you can layer up from a soft wash of colour to a punch of pigment, each piece adapts seamlessly to the unique application technique of the wearer.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Skincare