These Victoria Beckham Beauty Products Really Are Wonderful – And They’re On Sale For Black Friday

Autumn 2019 saw Victoria Beckham transition from lauded designer to beauty magnate, with her hotly anticipated namesake make-up and skincare line. And while Beckham had to fight for the respect she now garners in the fashion world, a well-heeled step onto the beauty scene, by contrast, arrived with apparent ease.
A collaboration with Esteé Lauder that debuted in 2016 marked her first foray into the industry and ignited a desire to marry a zeal for cosmetics with her own fashion label. One link-up with Sarah Creal (formerly Head of Global Make-up Development and Marketing at Esteé Lauder) later, and we had Victoria Beckham Beauty.
Spanning from mascara to eyeshadow palettes and the universally adored stain-meets-balm, the Bitten Lip Tint, £32, Beckham has covered nearly all bases with her luxury make-up line. Scroll on down to shop the best of them, currently discounted in the Black Friday sale.
SHOP: The Best Victoria Beckham Beauty Products
Best for glossy lips
Description
Throwing back to my Spice Girl days, Posh would always wear a high shine clear gloss with a heavy
Pros
- Excellent shine
- Other colour options
Cons
- Will require regular reapplication
Best for a blushed lip
Description
For a subtle wash of colour as opposed to a sticky, heavier liquid lipstick or gloss, the Bitten
Pros
- Nourishing
Cons
- Needs regular re-application
Best eye shadow palette
Description
Victoria knows her way around a beautiful eyeshadow; her compacts house an entire eye look in one
Pros
- Range of colours
Cons
- The signature shade often sells out
Best for a wash of glitter
Description
A hit of glitter on the eye? Yes, please. Apply with a fingertip to pick up most of the sparkle,
Pros
- No fall down
Cons
- Isn't heavily pigmented
Best eyeliner
Description
Queen of the smudged eyeliner, it was only natural for VB to nail this. This kohl pencil is as
Pros
- Smudges beautifully
Cons
- Can be stubborn to remove
Best for plumped up skin
Description
Victoria Beckham and Sarah Creal wanted to create the ultimate all-purpose serum. Their aim was to
Pros
- A little goes a long way
Cons
- An expensive purchase
Best for hydrating
Description
This was the first collaboration between Victoria Beckham Beauty and Professor Augustinus Bader, a
Pros
- A little goes a long way
Cons
- Expensive
- Sells out often
Best for fluttery lashes
Description
This ultra-black formula promises defining, lengthening, curling and volumising results, all
Pros
- Can be removed easily
- Dramatic results
Cons
- Lid can be temperamental
Victoria Beckham Beauty Beginnings
The first Victoria Beckham Beauty products arrived in September 2019. At the time Victoria spoke exclusively to Grazia and highlighted a heavy focus on eyes. 'The brand is launching with my Signature Smoky Eye collection - a Smoky Eye Brick, Lid Lustre and Satin Kajal Eye Liner that come in a range of different shades.' As for hero products? 'It’s so hard to choose a hero product but I would say the Smoky Eye Brick could be the one. You can create so many different eye looks with one palette'.
For both Victoria Beckham and Victoria Beckham Beauty, functionality is the order of the day. Each and every product is designed to be just as hard working as the designer herself. 'The range is for people on the move, who have a busy lifestyle and demand a lot from their products. It’s clean, sophisticated, high performing, long-lasting and convenient.'
Victoria is always keen to highlight the amount of thought behind each and every product in the line. 'Each product we have and are creating for the brand is something I’ve felt is missing from my regime or could be better or more streamlined.' From the butter soft liner that subtly defines eyes as easily as it buffs out to a Debbie Harry-worthy fog of liner, to the universally flattering shade selection of shadows you can layer up from a soft wash of colour to a punch of pigment, each piece adapts seamlessly to the unique application technique of the wearer.
Victoria Beckham Beauty Skincare
Victoria Beckham Beauty didn't stop at make-up. A link-up with skincare royalty, Professor Augustinus Bader produced a moisturiser and serum that quickly caused a sensation. Sarah Creal knew that at first a foray into skincare would be a challenge. Speaking exclusively to Grazia she elaborated, ‘right out of the gate I said to Victoria that nobody is going to believe a fashion designer can produce great skincare, that’s the biggest challenge. We needed help and we needed great technology. I met a lot of people, tried a lot of products and knew that Professor Bader was the man to approach. I said to Victoria, "I think you should just call him" and she did. That’s the amazing thing about working with her. When Victoria Beckham calls, people pick up the phone. We had a meeting scheduled in for just over a week later.' Enter the Victoria Beckham Beauty Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer, £92, and the Victoria Beckham Beauty Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum, £180.