Taylor Swift’s Signature Red Lipstick Is Sold Out Everywhere – Here Are Some Excellent Alternatives

Taylor Swift is synonymous with a red lip, so naturally, her signature pout has been the star of the NFL games she's recently attended to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. After the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens play-offs game, in which the Chiefs won out to secure their spot at the Super Bowl LVIII, happening on 11 February, Taylor made her way to the pitch to celebrate their win, and blessed the internet with a whole host of adorable videos, showcasing just how cute this power couple is.

After their quick smooch session, fans couldn't help but notice that not only was Tay's lipstick still perfectly in place, but it hadn't transferred over to Trav, either. What sorcery is this? Fans took to the internet to discover her secret, with one writing, 'But - seriously. Taylor Swift does really have good lipstick. Which brand, I wonder?'. Another asked, 'I wanna know what brand of lipstick Taylor Swift wears'.

We also couldn't wait to find out, so we've been scouring the internet to find out the exact product she uses, and where we can buy it in the UK.

Which red lipstick does Taylor Swift wear?

A long-standing fan of Pat McGrath's products, it was no surprise that the exact smudge-free lipstick Taylor was wearing is the Pat McGrath LiquiKUST Lipstick in the shade Elson 4. Over the years, she's worn the shade numerous times on red carpets and in music videos such as Bejeweled, as well as throughout her mammoth marathon performances on the Eras Tour, so it's clearly her must-have, can't-live-without product.

©Getty Images

But what's so special about this lipstick? And why is it so popular? Well it's smudge-proof and lasts for hours so, much like Taylor, you can really pack in the PDA if you plan on finding a new lipstick ready for Valentine's Day.

Unfortunately, though, the exact LiquiLUST shade is out of stock everywhere (and we mean everywhere). But we didn't want to leave you without a new red lip, so we found some lipsticks that are very similar to the original from some of our favourite beauty brands.

Because who doesn't want that red lip, classic look that Taylor can never get enough of?

SHOP: The Best Pat McGrath LiquiLUST Elson 4 Alternatives