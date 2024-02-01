  1. Home|
  2. Beauty & Hair|
  3. Makeup

Taylor Swift’s Signature Red Lipstick Is Sold Out Everywhere – Here Are Some Excellent Alternatives

This shade is worth lusting over.

Taylor Swift red lipstick brand alternatives
by Emma Richardson |
Updated
1
Pat McGrath Labs Liquilist In Shade Elson

Pat McGrath Labs LiquiLUST

2
MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lip In Shade Ruby Phew!

MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lip In Shade Ruby Phew!

3
Rare Beauty Lip Souffle Matte Lip Cream In Shade Inspire

Rare Beauty Lip Souffle Matte Lip Cream In Shade Inspire

4
Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick In Shade Fiery

Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick In Shade Fiery

5
Urban Decay Vice Matte Lipstick

Urban Decay Vice Matte Lipstick In Shade Elote

6
Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Lipstick In Shade Miss America

Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Lipstick In Shade Miss America

Taylor Swift is synonymous with a red lip, so naturally, her signature pout has been the star of the NFL games she's recently attended to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. After the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens play-offs game, in which the Chiefs won out to secure their spot at the Super Bowl LVIII, happening on 11 February, Taylor made her way to the pitch to celebrate their win, and blessed the internet with a whole host of adorable videos, showcasing just how cute this power couple is.

After their quick smooch session, fans couldn't help but notice that not only was Tay's lipstick still perfectly in place, but it hadn't transferred over to Trav, either. What sorcery is this? Fans took to the internet to discover her secret, with one writing, 'But - seriously. Taylor Swift does really have good lipstick. Which brand, I wonder?'. Another asked, 'I wanna know what brand of lipstick Taylor Swift wears'.

We also couldn't wait to find out, so we've been scouring the internet to find out the exact product she uses, and where we can buy it in the UK.

Which red lipstick does Taylor Swift wear?

A long-standing fan of Pat McGrath's products, it was no surprise that the exact smudge-free lipstick Taylor was wearing is the Pat McGrath LiquiKUST Lipstick in the shade Elson 4. Over the years, she's worn the shade numerous times on red carpets and in music videos such as Bejeweled, as well as throughout her mammoth marathon performances on the Eras Tour, so it's clearly her must-have, can't-live-without product.

Taylor Swift red lipstick
©Getty Images

But what's so special about this lipstick? And why is it so popular? Well it's smudge-proof and lasts for hours so, much like Taylor, you can really pack in the PDA if you plan on finding a new lipstick ready for Valentine's Day.

1.

Pat McGrath Labs LiquiLUST

Pat McGrath Labs Liquilist In Shade Elson
Price: £32

www.sephora.co.uk

Description

Pat McGrath's LiquiLUST in shade Elson 4 is the exact lipstick worn by Taylor Swift while she

Pat McGrath Labs Liquilist In Shade Elson
Price: £32

www.sephora.co.uk

Unfortunately, though, the exact LiquiLUST shade is out of stock everywhere (and we mean everywhere). But we didn't want to leave you without a new red lip, so we found some lipsticks that are very similar to the original from some of our favourite beauty brands.

Because who doesn't want that red lip, classic look that Taylor can never get enough of?

SHOP: The Best Pat McGrath LiquiLUST Elson 4 Alternatives

2.

MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lip In Shade Ruby Phew!

MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lip In Shade Ruby Phew!
Price: £24

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

Looking for a red lip that resembles Taylor's? May we introduce you to MAC's matte lipstick in the

MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lip In Shade Ruby Phew!
Price: £24

www.lookfantastic.com

3.

Rare Beauty Lip Souffle Matte Lip Cream In Shade Inspire

Rare Beauty Lip Souffle Matte Lip Cream In Shade Inspire
Price: £21

www.sephora.co.uk

Description

What better way to recreate a Taylor Swift-inspired red lip than with her best friend Selena

Rare Beauty Lip Souffle Matte Lip Cream In Shade Inspire
Price: £21

www.sephora.co.uk

4.

Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick In Shade Fiery

Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick In Shade Fiery
Price: £17

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

Stila is one of those makeup brands you know you can trust with any make-up look. That's why its

Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick In Shade Fiery
Price: £17

www.lookfantastic.com

5.

Urban Decay Vice Matte Lipstick In Shade Elote

Urban Decay Vice Matte Lipstick
Price: £19

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

Description

This lipstick is an time favourite product for all Urban Decay fans, and it's clear why. For a

Urban Decay Vice Matte Lipstick
Price: £19

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

6.

Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Lipstick In Shade Miss America

Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Lipstick In Shade Miss America
Price: £20

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

Description

It seems this shade was made for any Taylor Swift fan, especially with a name like Miss America.

Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Lipstick In Shade Miss America
Price: £20

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

Emma Richardson is a Beauty & Fashion Product Writer for Grazia. She covers shopping, lifestyle, celebs and anything trending.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us