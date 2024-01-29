  1. Home|
At The Maison Margiela Couture Show, Pat McGrath’s ‘Glass Skin’ Sent The Internet Into Meltdown

A show that brought the house down, the internet was abuzz with talk of McGrath's incredible make-up.

by Renee Washington |
Updated
Pat McGrath Labs Divine Skin: Rose 001 Essence

Freeman Feeling Beautiful Renewing Cucumber Peel-Off Gel Mask - 175ml

Kryolan Liquid Glass

This weekend, the worlds of fashion and beauty were abuzz with news of John Galliano's most recent couture offering for the house of Margiela. A show that seemed to conjure nothing short of magic, you didn’t need to be on Beauty Tok for a front-row seat to the make-up which transformed models into otherworldly porcelain dolls. It was, of course, thanks to the sorcery of Pat McGrath, who sparked a post-show social media frenzy with her latest creation.

The internet is still swirling with speculation about the secret product behind the glass-like complexions McGrath gave Margiela's models. Thankfully, McGrath has teased on her Instagram - 'All will be REVEALED very soon 👀👀👀 Stay tuned!! xx' – leaving all make-up and skincare devotees waiting eagerly to discover a new wonder product.

What we do know is that backstage, McGrath wielded her magical tools – McGrath Labs’ Divine Skin: Rose 001 Essence, Divine Blush, Legendary Glow Colour Balm,Mothership I Subliminal Eyeshadow Palette, and Lust Gloss – to create 'alienesque' thin brows, heart-shaped lips, and haloed eyes. One comment on Instagram said, 'You sent us into make-up dream land!' Another said, 'This is not make-up, this is art.' And we wholeheartedly agree.

Post-show, models shed the make-up by peeling off a layer of 'skin', conjuring images of Christian Bale’s iconic mask peel in American Psycho. It got us thinking, is McGrath gearing up to unveil a skincare line? We will be watching this space very closely indeed.

While we eagerly await the big unveil, here are the products that will give you the doll-like skin effect.

SHOP: Recreate Pat McGrath's Glass Skin:

Pat McGrath Labs Divine Skin: Rose 001 Essence

Description

Before any make-up, it is important to prep the skin, which McGrath does with her Labs Divine

Freeman Feeling Beautiful Renewing Cucumber Peel-Off Gel Mask - 175ml

Price: £4.39

Description

TikTok believes this mask was watered down and put in an airbrush machine to create the peel-off

Kryolan Liquid Glass

Price: £6

uk.kryolan.com

Description

Lovers of the look have already bought out Kryolan's Liquid Glass.

Renee Washington, Grazia's Digital Fashion and Beauty Assistant, lives online. With a penchant for wispy lashes and streetwear, she writes about the worlds of fashion and beauty from the viewpoint of the modern fashion girlie.

