At The Maison Margiela Couture Show, Pat McGrath’s ‘Glass Skin’ Sent The Internet Into Meltdown

This weekend, the worlds of fashion and beauty were abuzz with news of John Galliano's most recent couture offering for the house of Margiela. A show that seemed to conjure nothing short of magic, you didn’t need to be on Beauty Tok for a front-row seat to the make-up which transformed models into otherworldly porcelain dolls. It was, of course, thanks to the sorcery of Pat McGrath, who sparked a post-show social media frenzy with her latest creation.

The internet is still swirling with speculation about the secret product behind the glass-like complexions McGrath gave Margiela's models. Thankfully, McGrath has teased on her Instagram - 'All will be REVEALED very soon 👀👀👀 Stay tuned!! xx' – leaving all make-up and skincare devotees waiting eagerly to discover a new wonder product.

Post-show, models shed the make-up by peeling off a layer of 'skin', conjuring images of Christian Bale’s iconic mask peel in American Psycho. It got us thinking, is McGrath gearing up to unveil a skincare line? We will be watching this space very closely indeed.

While we eagerly await the big unveil, here are the products that will give you the doll-like skin effect.

SHOP: Recreate Pat McGrath's Glass Skin: