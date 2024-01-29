At The Maison Margiela Couture Show, Pat McGrath’s ‘Glass Skin’ Sent The Internet Into Meltdown

This weekend, the worlds of fashion and beauty were abuzz with news of John Galliano's most recent couture offering for the house of Margiela. A show that seemed to conjure nothing short of magic, you didn’t need to be on Beauty Tok for a front-row seat to the make-up which transformed models into otherworldly porcelain dolls. It was, of course, thanks to the sorcery of Pat McGrath, who sparked a post-show social media frenzy with her latest creation.
The internet is still swirling with speculation about the secret product behind the glass-like complexions McGrath gave Margiela's models. Thankfully, McGrath has teased on her Instagram - 'All will be REVEALED very soon 👀👀👀 Stay tuned!! xx' – leaving all make-up and skincare devotees waiting eagerly to discover a new wonder product.
What we do know is that backstage, McGrath wielded her magical tools – McGrath Labs’ Divine Skin: Rose 001 Essence, Divine Blush, Legendary Glow Colour Balm,Mothership I Subliminal Eyeshadow Palette, and Lust Gloss – to create 'alienesque' thin brows, heart-shaped lips, and haloed eyes. One comment on Instagram said, 'You sent us into make-up dream land!' Another said, 'This is not make-up, this is art.' And we wholeheartedly agree.
Post-show, models shed the make-up by peeling off a layer of 'skin', conjuring images of Christian Bale’s iconic mask peel in American Psycho. It got us thinking, is McGrath gearing up to unveil a skincare line? We will be watching this space very closely indeed.
While we eagerly await the big unveil, here are the products that will give you the doll-like skin effect.
