The News Anchor Beauty Trend Is Here – Are You Ready?

Move over strawberry girl make-up, there's a new beauty trend in town and TikTok hasn't even whispered about it yet. Introducing news anchor beauty. Forget effortless summer waves and barely there make-up, news anchor beauty is decidedly 'done', glam and camera-ready. In recent weeks a handful of A-listers and royals have taken to red carpets and walkabouts with impeccably coiffed hair, immaculately applied make-up - we're talking smoked-up eyes, thick lashes, blush, bronze, precision lip liner, the lot - the entire composition rivalling the make-up department's skillset on The Morning Show, Apple TV+'s blockbuster series that stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as news anchors.
The TV show dropped the first two episode of its hotly anticipated third season this week. Aniston plays morning show host and national treasure Alex Levy, the A-list foil to Witherspoon's wannabe disruptor Bradley Jackson. If you've already watched seasons one and two, you'll be well aware that Witherspoon's own news anchor beauty makeover is a key part of the storyline.
We first meet Jackson as an auburn-haired news reporter whose signature look relies heavily on flannel shirts and jeans. Cut to her established morning show presenter era in season three and Jackson's transformation is complete - her hair is blonde, glossy and expertly waved, her make-up is defined enough to be picked up on camera and her flannel shirts have been replaced by a series of cinched in co-ords.
Whether they are The Morning Show fans themselves or simply have a hankering for a post-summer gloss up, the likes of Kate, the Princess of Wales, Amal Clooney and even noughties pop icon Nelly Furtado have all been spotted this month sporting a new news anchor beauty look. So, what are the key components?
News Anchor Hair
The hair has to be big - root lift is key. Whether plumped up with mousse, a decent root spray or a bit of back combing, news anchor hair is bursting with volume. It's also glossy and waved, neatly flicked away from the face at cheekbone level to frame and lift features. And forget loose, beachy, Sienna Miller-worthy waves, these curls are sculpted - smooth and gravity-defying.
Want to create news anchor waves at home? Look no further.
When it comes to creating news anchor waves at home, Grazia's tong of choice is undoubtedly ghd's
News Anchor Make-Up
Everything takes centre stage when it comes to news anchor make-up. Traditionally applied to translate well on camera - studio lighting can make subtly applied make-up do a vanishing act - in real life it can feel like a lot. There's a little subtle smoking across the eyes, which are further defined with perfectly blended eyeliner. Lashings of mascara follow, maybe even a few individual false lashes. Foundation is full-coverage but not overly dewy - aim for a satin finish - a little bronzer should be dusted across cheekbones and the jawline to sculpt features, blush should be subtle but visible and lips should be both lined and slicked with a nude-meets-pink lipstick. Got all that? You're ready for your close-up.
Spotted on Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex at the Invictus Games this week, this shade of lipstick is a must if you're after the quintessential news anchor make-up look.
According to
The Royals And Celebrities Already Nailing The News Anchor Beauty Look
News Anchor Beauty
The Princess of Wales
Kate's new curtain bangs lend themselves perfectly to her news anchor beauty look - all sculpted waves and immaculately applied make-up.
Jennifer Aniston
Jen An is clearly a pro at locking down the news anchor beauty look, take her blow-dry here for example - a masterclass in morning show-worthy layers.
Hayley Atwell
Atwell proves that a brown smoky eye is key when it comes to locking down this season's news anchor beauty look to a tee.
Nelly Furtado
Nelly Furtado turned heads at the VMAs this month in a sleek black dress complete with her news anchor beauty look.
Zendaya
Zendaya brought back her bob this season and gave it a news anchor makeover - read: side parting, blow-dry, volume and all the gloss.
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney has erred on the news anchor side of beauty for some years now. These days she's also a bona fide Charlotte Tilbury muse so has access to some of the best nude-meets-pink lip colours around.