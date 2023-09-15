The News Anchor Beauty Trend Is Here – Are You Ready?

Move over strawberry girl make-up, there's a new beauty trend in town and TikTok hasn't even whispered about it yet. Introducing news anchor beauty. Forget effortless summer waves and barely there make-up, news anchor beauty is decidedly 'done', glam and camera-ready. In recent weeks a handful of A-listers and royals have taken to red carpets and walkabouts with impeccably coiffed hair, immaculately applied make-up - we're talking smoked-up eyes, thick lashes, blush, bronze, precision lip liner, the lot - the entire composition rivalling the make-up department's skillset on The Morning Show, Apple TV+'s blockbuster series that stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as news anchors.

The TV show dropped the first two episode of its hotly anticipated third season this week. Aniston plays morning show host and national treasure Alex Levy, the A-list foil to Witherspoon's wannabe disruptor Bradley Jackson. If you've already watched seasons one and two, you'll be well aware that Witherspoon's own news anchor beauty makeover is a key part of the storyline.

Reese Witherspoon, Apple TV+

We first meet Jackson as an auburn-haired news reporter whose signature look relies heavily on flannel shirts and jeans. Cut to her established morning show presenter era in season three and Jackson's transformation is complete - her hair is blonde, glossy and expertly waved, her make-up is defined enough to be picked up on camera and her flannel shirts have been replaced by a series of cinched in co-ords.

Whether they are The Morning Show fans themselves or simply have a hankering for a post-summer gloss up, the likes of Kate, the Princess of Wales, Amal Clooney and even noughties pop icon Nelly Furtado have all been spotted this month sporting a new news anchor beauty look. So, what are the key components?

News Anchor Hair

The hair has to be big - root lift is key. Whether plumped up with mousse, a decent root spray or a bit of back combing, news anchor hair is bursting with volume. It's also glossy and waved, neatly flicked away from the face at cheekbone level to frame and lift features. And forget loose, beachy, Sienna Miller-worthy waves, these curls are sculpted - smooth and gravity-defying.

1. ghd Curve Creative Curl Wand Want to create news anchor waves at home? Look no further.

News Anchor Make-Up

Everything takes centre stage when it comes to news anchor make-up. Traditionally applied to translate well on camera - studio lighting can make subtly applied make-up do a vanishing act - in real life it can feel like a lot. There's a little subtle smoking across the eyes, which are further defined with perfectly blended eyeliner. Lashings of mascara follow, maybe even a few individual false lashes. Foundation is full-coverage but not overly dewy - aim for a satin finish - a little bronzer should be dusted across cheekbones and the jawline to sculpt features, blush should be subtle but visible and lips should be both lined and slicked with a nude-meets-pink lipstick. Got all that? You're ready for your close-up.

2. Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Very Victoria Spotted on Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex at the Invictus Games this week, this shade of lipstick is a must if you're after the quintessential news anchor make-up look.

