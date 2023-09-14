Meghan Markle’s New Lipstick Has Finally Been ID’d

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, joined husband Prince Harry at 2023's Invictus Games in Düsseldorf earlier this week and her grand entrance was nothing short of show-stopping. Not only did Meghan crash the J. Crew website, simply by wearing one of their contrasting cardigans (her pleated Staud shorts were a big hit too), but she sent beauty obsessives into a spin by switching up her signature lipstick shade.

Already renowned for her proficiency in the beauty arena - it is reported that Meghan did her own hair and make-up for her first appearance at the Invictus Games this year - Meghan's favourite make-up products have long been a subject of fascination for longtime Suits devotees, royal fans and beauty aficionados alike. Between historic The Tig articles and quotes from Meghan's dear friend and go-to make-up artist Daniel Martin, many have been able to piece together the makings of Meghan's beauty mainstays and this week a new lipstick joined the line-up.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex wearing Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution Lipstick in Very Victoria, £27.

Handily for Meghan followers still mourning the loss of her official Instagram account five years on - the Duchess of Sussex shut down her hugely successful lifestyle blog The Tig and her Instagram account in 2018 - a number of impressively active Instagram handles exist purely to break down Meghan's latest fashion and beauty looks and they do so in double quick time. One such handle, @meghansclosetchronicles, joined forces with the now iconic @meghansmirrorblog this week to lock down the exact shade of lipstick Meghan wore to watch the Invictus Games 2023 wheelchair basketball final between the United States and France.

Underneath a @meghansclosetchronicles post that detailed Meghan's outfit, jewellery and accessories, one follower - @malina.cw - asked for her lipstick shade. Instagram user @nickibeautiful replied with the details and @meghansmirrorblog jumped in to confirm, writing 'confirmed this colour with our sources! Great colour on her, isn't it?'

A rosy take on nude, Meghan's satin finish lipstick is none other than Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution Lipstick in Very Victoria, £27. If you're sold on the look we recommend adding to basket sharpish. If J. Crew's crashed website this week is anything to go by, this Charlotte Tilbury classic could well prove a sellout.

Shop: Meghan's New Lipstick