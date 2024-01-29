The Mob Wife Aesthetic Is Taking Over Our Make-Up Bags, Too – Here’s How To Do It Properly

It's official: the era of the Clean Girl Aesthetic is over. Unlike the effortless, polished and well-groomed styles that have dominated the beauty space in the last few years (think slicked-back buns, glossy skin and minimal make-up), 2024 is already shaping up to be the year we rediscover our love for being extra. Look to TikTok for proof, where the mob wife aesthetic has taken hold. The poster women for this look are, naturally, Carmela Soprano from The Sopranos, Ginger McKenna in Martin Scorsese's Casino, or even the Godmother of the mob herself Griselda Blanco, as captured by Sofía Vergara in Netflix's newest hit biopic Griselda, who all have a penchant for animal print, gold jewellery, audacious make-up and big, big hair.

With #mobwifemakeup having gained over 57 million views on TikTok, it's clear that beauty is key to achieving a believable mob wife aesthetic (which collectively boasts 155M views on the app). Can you imagine Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface without her smouldering eyes and red lipstick or Sharon Stone in Casino without that bouncy blow out? I think not. If, like the millions on TikTok, you are keen on recreating the 'more is more' look, you'll need to pay close attention to the following...

Mob Wife Make-Up

Nicola Moulton, make-up and skincare expert at Beauty Pie explains, 'the mob wife aesthetic is all about embracing audacious, messy glamour. Think silver smoky eyes that command attention, vampish lips that leave a lasting impression, and hair that's larger-than-life but slightly off-kilter.

'It is a celebration of unapologetic brazenness, a departure from the demure looks that have dominated recent beauty trends. It's a bold statement that refuses to conform, encouraging individuals to embrace their inner power and confidence. As a result, TikTok has become the epicentre of this movement, with users eagerly sharing their interpretations and tutorials, fuelling the trend's meteoric rise.'

Moulton says that the key components to achieving a classic mob wife make-up look is the following: dark and shimmery eyes for full impact; smudged kohl eyeliner; contour for a defined facial structure; a bold brown or neutral lip and a matte finish all over.

Mob Wife Hair

If you need proof of the allure of mob wife hair, look to Sharon Stone in Casino. Her teased, voluminous hair that packed plenty of body and bounce was anything but quiet luxury. And the girls on TikTok have taken note with the vast majority pulling out their rollers and hot brushes in an attempt to recreate the look.

Michael Gray, creative stylist at John Frieda,says 'the essence of the mob wife aesthetic really is captured within the hair – a celebration of big, bouncy, voluminous and perfectly coiffed blow-dries that show off luxurious volume and bounce.'

Armed with the right products and technique, you can certainly achieve the look for yourself. Gray advises beginning with towel dried hair and a few mists of a thickening spray like John Frieda PROfiller+ Thickening Spray, £8.99. Then blow dry your hair upside down for added volume at the roots and use a round brush to smooth out and create that retro bounce. Once it is 90% dry, carefully set your hair in place with Velcro rollers for that perfect bounce and spray over with John Frieda's Volume Lift Lightweight Hairspray, £6.99, for extra lift. Wait for your hair to set and cool fully, before unwrapping each roller by pulling them away from the face to ensure you’re working with and not against the flow of the hair, then shake it out for maximum volume. Finally, finish with a last mist of hairspray to lock everything into place.

Mob Wife Nails

When it comes to nails, there's only one style fit for the job: the French manicure. Carmela Soprano is so dedicated to the look that the only thing which ever changes about them is the shape. But in true mob wife fashion, this French mani is not like most; it's bold and exaggerated – so much so that the white tip takes up half of the nail - defying the very purpose of a dainty, delicate tip.

It's proving so popular even Ariana Grande is on board. In her latest Instagram posts, the singer is sporting a French mani with thick white tips – a far cry from the recent trend of micro manis. To DIY the look yourself, use a good quality white polish which is opaque once applied with two coats – we love Nailberry L'oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Flocon, £16.50.